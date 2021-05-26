NI medical chief will not be drawn on Cummings’ attack

Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has refused to be drawn on Dominic Cummings’ explosive comments about the official Covid-19 response.

In an excoriating assessment of actions taken by government throughout the pandemic, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser said “senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, fell disastrously short”.

He continued: “Tens of thousands of people died who didn’t need to die.”

At a Department of Health briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Dr Michael McBride was asked for his reaction to Mr Cummings’ bombshell accusations.

The medic said: “I can’t comment on the first statement, I haven’t seen the interviews, I don’t know what was said and it wouldn’t be for me to comment on in any event.”

Dr McBride was also asked whether, in hindsight, decisions made about the management of Covid-19 in care homes and the supply of PPE were correct.

He said: “The Executive made decisions for the people of Northern Ireland based on advice and evidence that was presented to it and there was some commonality in the evidence that was presented and the advice that was presented, so therefore it is not surprising that some of the decisions that were made by respective governments was broadly similar.

“It has been announced some weeks ago that there will be a full independent public inquiry into the UK’s handling of the pandemic and we in Northern Ireland, the First Minister and deputy First Minister have indicated that we will rightly be part of that.

“I think that will ultimately be the best forum for definitive judgments.

“I think it is fair to say as I look back there were huge uncertainties at the start of the pandemic and particularly in those early stages, it would have been wonderful to have all the knowledge now then.

“Without a doubt, there are things which with the benefit of hindsight, looking back, which we would have done differently, some things we may have done differently but we just did not have that knowledge and we did not have that information at that time.

“So, yes, I am absolutely certain there will be lessons to be learned and thinking over the times and the decisions that we made, there are things undoubtedly we would have done differently if we had the opportunity to turn the clock back.”

Dr McBride said this would also include prior to the pandemic, when officials put a “significant amount of planning into a flu pandemic”.

He continued: “I think there are questions to be considered as part of the review in terms of whether that was extensive enough and broad enough in relation to novel coronavirus, so this was very much a new virus, we were very much in the dark and we’re still learning things about this virus.”

Dr McBride was also asked about people travelling from the Republic to Northern Ireland to take advantage of the lockdown relaxations here and said while there is “no doubt” people need to travel here for work or to visit family and friends, “in terms of those travelling for non-essential reasons then it would be preferable from a public health point of view that that sort of travel is limited at this time”.

He also reiterated a plea for people to come forward for their vaccine as he described the current situation as “a race between the virus and the vaccine”.