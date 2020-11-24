NI mental health champion warns of vaccine misinformation on social media

A vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University (John Cairns/University of Oxford)

Northern Ireland’s interim mental health champion has warned of the dangers of misinformation on coronavirus vaccines on social media.

Following a presentation to Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Professor Siobhan O’Neill took questions from councillors on the matter.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Kevin Savage, asked about the impact misinformation spreading on social media had on people’s mental health.

Professor O’Neill said it was always important to have a healthy debate and challenge data, but warned that social media can offer inaccurate claims.

“There is a fine line between misinformation and healthy debate,” said Professor O’Neill.

“We should always be able to question the data.

“However, there is a lot of very harmful misinformation about the effectiveness of vaccines in dealing with the virus.

“Some of the fact-checking services have been good at keeping on top of this but that often requires the user to be proactive and seek out these services.

“Recently, Facebook and Twitter have started to label posts making those reading aware that the statement within may not be supported by fact.”

Aside from the issues concerning social media and the pandemic, Professor O’Neill said used correctly, social media can be a great tool but acknowledged for many it can lead down a dark path.

“Social media can be a positive,” said Professor O’Neill. “It allows us to communicate and connect in ways we never would have imagined doing so before.

“However, there can also be a lot of trolling and people can get sucked into a situation where they believe that is the real world.

“When using social media it is important to realise it is an artificial reality and other users are not our real and true friends and of course, there is a lot of harmful imagery that can glamorise suicide circulating on social media.

“With social media, there are a lot of elements that need to be considered when used correctly it can be a positive but the reality is, it will not be going away any time soon.”