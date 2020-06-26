NI parents spent £48 a week more in lockdown

Families in Northern Ireland with children at home have spent £572 more during the coronavirus lockdown than they would normally, a survey has found

Some 40% of households across the UK fell into this bracket, with parents typically spending £52.05 more every week per family, according to Compare the Market's household financial confidence tracker.

Adding this weekly total up over the past three months, UK families who are spending more may have paid out around £625 extra on average.

In Northern Ireland, parents spent an extra £47.69 per week - working out at £572.28 over the course of the lockdown. That was the fifth highest of the 12 UK regions surveyed. The highest was the North East, on £83.53.

Families with older teenagers at home had been spending particularly large amounts more.

Parents with 16-to-18-year-olds who had seen their spending increase were paying out £57.08 more per week across the UK.

Those with very young children were also spending particularly high extra amounts.

Parents of children aged five and under who said their spending had increased were typically paying £55.31 per week more.

Parents with adult children living at home were more likely to be paying lower than average amounts more each week, at £42.11 typically among parents of over-18s who said they were paying more.