NI parents tell Stormont ministers of childcare concern

Dozens of parents worried about childcare arrangements as Northern Ireland emerges from lockdown have come together to pen an open letter to Stormont ministers about their fears.

The letter was sent to Health Minister Robin Swann and Education Minister Peter Weir.

The signatories - who include University of Ulster law expert Ciara Fitzpatrick and Amnesty International's Grainne Teggart - say they are "very concerned about the lack of clarity on the issue of childcare provision for parents and guardians who are being asked to return to work, and for those who are balancing working from home with education and childcare responsibilities."

They claim the lack of clarity over childcare risks "providing a vacuum in which parents will be forced to put people's health at risk, by seeking out their own arrangements".

Last night Ministers Swann and Weir responded: "From 8 June, the range of working parents for whom childcare is now available has been widened significantly.

"This includes parents working in the retail sector.

"The availability of childcare will be a key consideration in future return-to-work decision-making by the Executive.

"Parents seeking childcare should consult the Family Support NI website (https://www.familysupportni.gov.uk/Support/91/covid19-childcare-options-and-associated-guidance) to find out what childcare is available in their area.

"If any parent has difficulties accessing childcare through the website, they should contact Parentline on 0808 8020 400," the two ministers said in a statement.