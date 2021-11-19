NI primary school kids prepare for first AQE transfer test – What you need to know

Children from various schools to come together for first time

Primary school children and their parents across Northern Ireland face the first major test of the school year as pupils are set to take the AQE exam.

Transfer tests for pupils seeking entry to grammar schools have returned this year following a cancellation in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The tests, used by over 30 grammar schools to select pupils for the Year 8 intake, are scheduled to sit three times on consecutive Saturdays over the next three weeks and will bring together children from schools across the country into various examination venues.

When are the tests taking place?

The three AQE assessments will be held on Saturday November 20, Saturday November 27 and Saturday December 4.

Where are the tests taking place?

AQE tests are not held in a child’s primary school and will instead be hosted and sat in grammar school venues themselves.

According to AQE the choice of location for the assessments is a matter for the individual school or venue, alongside the Department for Education.

Why are tests not being held in primary schools?

There had previously been a call from some parents to have the tests held in a child’s primary school.

Last Spring AQE Co-CEO Dr Darrin Barr said they were “very sympathetic to this” but added “as a private body it is not within our power to do this”.

"We have no remit or authority on this area but have been engaging with the Department, representative groups, and schools to see if it is possible,” he added.

When will the results be issued?

Results for the AQE test will arrive at the homes of children on Saturday February 5, 2022.

Any requests for remarking to AQE are submitted via a form with the deadline believed to be by the end of February 2022.

How will the test result be determined?

There are two papers each child will sit and an optional third, with the best two out of three to count as the final mark. According to AQE the decision to have an optional third paper allows a child to have an off day. They also said it mitigates against unexpected events or illnesses which can prevent a child from attending an assessment or preparing for it.

Are there any changes in light of Covid?

AQE said in light of the pandemic situation there are some changes to the test which will act as mitigations.

Children will receive extra time, with AQE allowing an extra 10 minutes to complete each paper. They said they hoped this will reassure children that they will have this extra time to complete each paper.

It means pupils will have 1 hour 10 minutes in total to complete each paper.

Mathematics and English questions have also been revised to make them more accessible for this year’s assessment, with some of the English passages shortened where appropriate.

Meanwhile they have also issued a new sample paper, reflecting the 2021/22 assessment and have provided this free of charge on the AQE website.

How can you contact AQE?

Any parent seeking more information from AQE about the test or appeal and remarking queries should contact the company directly.

They said they will endeavour to deal with queries as quickly as possible, however, said limited resources meant it may take some time to respond to each individual query.

More information can be found on the AQE website.