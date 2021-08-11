NI public urged to remain vigilant over Covid case rates, as figures reveal impact on emergency wait times

Those waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments increased

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has warned people in Northern Ireland to remain “vigilant” about Covid-19 with rates of the virus higher than the rest of the UK.

The PHA stressed that people were still dying and called on the public to continue following public health advice.

The call comes as figures released on Wednesday showed the continuing toll Covid is taking on emergency department (ED) waiting times, with the number waiting over 12 hours in ED for treatment increasing from 1,840 to 5,492 between June 2020 and this year.

Dr David Cromie, a consultant at the PHA urged people to book a vaccine and highlighted the continuing role testing plays in fighting the virus.

“It is vital that we all do as much as we can to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection. This is a serious disease and people are still dying or becoming very unwell,” he said.

“We need everyone to continue to follow the public health advice, get tested if they are symptomatic, and engage with the Contact Tracing Centre (CTS) if they test positive for COVID-19.

“If you haven’t yet received your COVID-19 vaccine, make arrangements to get it as soon as possible, as the vaccine will help prevent you from becoming seriously unwell with COVID-19, and also help keep vulnerable members of our community safe.

“Testing continues to be a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19. If you are symptomatic, please isolate and get tested, as there’s no way of knowing if you have COVID-19 if you don’t get tested, and it also means that we can’t alert your close contacts.

“The number of people who are eligible to get vaccinated continues to grow, so if you haven’t yet got your first dose, do so now.

“We understand that some may be nervous about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as there is a lot of misinformation out there and it is very easy to be put off by stories that you read online.

“However, the vaccine is safe and it will help protect you from becoming seriously unwell if you are to contract COVID-19.”

The Department of Health published statistics on the time spent in emergency care departments in Northern Ireland between April and June this year.

The figures revealed a 24.6% increase in those attending ED in June 2021 compared to the same month last year.

The figures show almost 68,000 people attended an ED in June this year.

They also showed a fall in the number of people treated, discharged or admitted with an emergency from ED within four hours of their arrival – dropping from 65.5% in June 2020 to 53.9% in 2021.

Almost three quarters (72.2%) of patients attending ED commenced their treatment within 2 hours of being triaged, compared with 86.6% in June 2020.

The Royal College of Emergency Medicine described the figures as “posing a threat to patient safety and staff wellbeing”.

"These figures show Emergency Department patients and staff face a serious situation of deteriorating performance and conditions,” said Dr Paul Kerr.

"Ambulances are waiting longer to offload, and patients are suffering prolonged delays in being assessed and treated, with those needing to be admitted experiencing the worst waits.

"The waiting time to initial assessment continues to rise and, very concerningly, many patients are not waiting to be seen and leaving without assessment. The percentage of patients commencing treatment within two hours of assessment has also declined significantly.

“Severe crowding is occurring in all departments, and it is completely unacceptable that the median average wait for admission is nine hours. Not only is this bad for patients but it’s a truly demoralising picture for an exhausted workforce, who continue to do their very best in difficult circumstances.

"Covid numbers have not yet stabilised, and admissions are rising again causing serious concern.

“Without an expansion of staffed bed capacity there is only so much EDs can do – patients will continue to have a rough time and the health service will see waiting lists for operations grow ever longer."