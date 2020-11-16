NI retailers urge customers to shop early to stay safe for Christmas

Retail chief warns of tough times ahead if trade doesn't pick up

Retailers are urging people to shop early this Christmas season to avoid a last minute rush that would affect the ability to socially distance.

Industry representatives have described the run up to Christmas as 'make or break' for many retailers as they hope to take advantage of what is normally the "golden quarter" that keeps them going in the slow months of the early new year. Aodhan Connolly, of the NI Retail Consortium, warned: "If we do not get support from shoppers, do not get a good level of trade, there is a good chance that some of the retailers will not be there early in the new year."

As Belfast lights up for the Christmas season, Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey is asking people to buy local and support city businesses, while shopping safely.

Mr Connolly said his organisation has not taken a strong position on extended hours, particularly Sunday, as shops have remained open as normal, in contrast to other parts of the UK.

On extending Sunday hours, the retailers' representative said many shops are opening early to accommodate NHS and other essential workers and those who are most vulnerable.

This is going to continue, he added.

He urged people to shop early to avoid a rush in the last days before Christmas so that "customers and staff stay safe".

"I am as guilty as anyone for doing last minute shopping on Christmas Eve, but we need to shop responsibly and one of the ways is early shopping,"

Mr Connolly echoed the Lord Mayor's call for people to support their local businesses as he stressed the importance of the next few weeks to retailers,

"Footfall is down because hospitality is closed," he said.

"This is make or break time, what we call the 'golden quarter' where retailers make the majority of their profit that helps them through the slower months of January/February/March." Mr Connolly added: "If we do not get support from shoppers, do not get a good level of trade, there is a good chance that some retailers will not be there."

In Belfast, the council has installed signage across the city centre reminding people of the public health messages concerning Covid 19.

Many shops and businesses are displaying a "confidence mark" to reassure customers that measures are in place to help keep people safe, while hand sanitising stations have also been installed at various points throughout the city centre.

Mr McCoubrey said: "Our retail heart remains open, and businesses have worked hard to put measures in place to help keep staff and customers safe, so that people can have an enjoyable shopping experience. I would encourage people to consider shopping local to support local jobs and livelihoods - but please remember to do it safely."

"When you are out and about in the city, it's important that everyone follows the public health advice.

"We all have an important role to play in helping to stop the spread of Covid-19."

Belfast Chamber chief Simon Hamilton added: "Our retailers have invested in making their stores safe so that you can visit our city and enjoy a great experience and, in so doing, not only support our great businesses but also the people who work in them."

