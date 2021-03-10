NI shop workers experience increased abuse from customers during Covid pandemic

Northern Ireland shopworkers have spoken out about the abuse they have experienced during the coronavirus pandemic.

A survey from Usdaw (Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers) shows that 79% of shopworkers said abuse from customers was worse last year than previously, with many blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the spike.

The survey of 2,729 shopworkers across the UK found that 88% experienced verbal abuse, 60% were threatened by a customer and 9% were assaulted.

Some Belfast shopworkers have spoken out anonymously about their experiences.

A pizza counter worker said that customers are “not happy there is now an order service in place for the pizzas because of the Covid situation and can get aggressive and very rude on occasions.”

Another said they “get cursed at all the time, called names, get hit with baskets on purpose when trying to walk around the shop floor”, while others pointed to fact day to day abuse was becoming normalised during the pandemic.

One shop worker said the majority of the abuse was coming from men who were often “shouting when they did not understand offers in store or items not available”. Another said they had been verbally abused and “told I would be shot, they would be waiting outside etc.”

Also mentioned were problems dealing with shoplifters in Belfast.

“It can be especially bad with groups of young teenagers. Had some repeatedly come in and then threaten to burn the shop down and physical violence on myself having to ask them to leave,” one shopworker said.

Another complained that “customers who are drunk or under the influence of substances and have been refused service due to this, we regularly refuse sale to those who do not show ID and at times there has been verbal abuse towards staff and security due to this.”

One worker said they had been spat on, while complaints also included customers refusing “to follow social distancing rules, are extremely cross entering the store because they have to queue outside and are so aggressive. One customer actually elbowed me in the ribs to get to a product on the shelf saying that she wanted to get out of the store asap”.

Usdaw general secretary Paddy Lillis said the testimonies from Northern Ireland shopworkers were “heartbreaking”.

The trade union leader, who is from Northern Ireland, said shopworkers “deserve far more respect than they receive”.

“Our latest survey results clearly show the scale of the appalling violence, threats and abuse faced by shopworkers and demonstrate the need for a ‘protection of shopworkers’ law. It has been a terrible year for our members, with almost 90% of shopworkers suffering abuse, two-thirds threatened and one in ten assaulted,” Mr Lillis said.

“We are saying loud and clear that enough is enough, abuse should never be part of the job. At a time when we should all be working together to get through this crisis, it is a disgrace that staff working to keep food on the shelves and the shop safe for customers are being abused. Action to protect shop workers is needed.

“The UK Government has persistently opposed new legislation, offering little more than sympathy and objecting to the Alex Norris protection of shopworkers bill in the House of Commons. We are now looking for MPs to support key workers across the retail sector and help turn around the UK Government’s opposition.”