NI shops to take a £20m battering on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 lockdown

Struggling traders set to lose out again as new restrictions kick in

Busy: Belfast city centre on Wednesday as people hit the streets to do their Christmas shopping

Northern Ireland's Boxing Day lockdown could cost up to £20m in lost sales, an economist has warned.

John Simpson said local traders look set to miss out on the substantial sum following the short notice closure of non-essential retail in accordance with new restrictions, which came into force just after midnight last night.

His calculation follows a turbulent year on the high street that has sounded the death knell for several stores and left a multitude of others fighting for survival.

Today is traditionally a big day for post-Christmas shoppers hitting the stores in search of bargains.

This year, however, the streets will be empty following the introduction of a six-week lockdown aimed at curbing a worrying increase in Covid-19 infections.

Mr Simpson told the Belfast Telegraph that the knock-on effect of this disruption will hit hard.

"Up to £20m worth of spending will be delayed and retailers will feel as though they've lost that for good," he said.

"So the economy in late December and early January will be disadvantaged by a substantial sum."

Economist John Simpson

In Britain Boxing Day sales are set to plummet by an unprecedented 54%, with online purchases forecast to hit almost £2bn.

There has been a massive surge in online sales as a result of full and partial lockdowns, with bricks and mortar retailers fearing the worst for their future.

Online spending is predicted to rocket by 56% compared with last year to almost £2bn, according to figures provided by the Centre for Retail Research and VoucherCodes.

Over the last few years its growing popularity has been responsible for more high-profile disappearances than the typical recession.

The first big name to go was Woolworths in 2009. It was joined in the retail graveyard by smaller businesses like Past Times and JJB Sports, then BHS in 2016, and later Laura Ashley, Toys R Us, Karen Millen, Coast, LK Bennett, Laura Ashley, Eason's, Cath Kidston, Oasis, Warehouse and TM Lewin.

The last five were all lost to the high street since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, though some of the brands are now being sold online, and Eason's continues to trade in the Republic.

Spending online began long ago and has simply been accelerated by the pandemic, while shutdowns of non-essential retail have also wiped out months of in-store sales.

Boxing Day, like New Year's Day, was traditionally one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar, but in more recent years the post-Yultide sales period has been affected by Black Friday, an American import which has turned the day after Thanksgiving into a massive opportunity for late bargain hunters a month before Christmas.

Overall, high streets across the UK are expected to see sales drop by a massive 54% today.

And with major chains such as Marks & Spencer and Asda choosing to give workers the day off, shoppers face shuttered stores even in areas where they could remain open.

Further analysis shows the total amount for both high street and online sales across the UK on Boxing Day will dive dramatically by 26%, and experts say it will be even worse on December 27 when sales are predicted to plunge by 31%.

In the Republic non-essential retail will remain open, although these outlets will not be permitted to hold post-Christmas sales.