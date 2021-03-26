NI tourism body criticises Stormont ministers over 'confused' messaging around holidays

A body which represents the tourism industry in Northern Ireland have criticsed Stormont ministers for “confused” messaging around booking a holiday this summer.

The Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance was speaking after the Health Minister Robin Swann and Chief Medical officer Michael McBride had earlier in the week ruled out holidays this year.

On Thursday however, speaking during a press conference in Dungannon, the First Minister Arlene Foster said it was “too soon” to be ruling out a holiday, ahead of a report from the Global Travel Taskforce which is due to make recommendations around international travel.

The comments made by Mr Swann drew criticism from Brian Ambrose, the CEO at Belfast City Airport, who accused the Health Minister of potentially causing damage to the air travel industry as a consequence of his “public comments” and he called on a unified decision from the Executive.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, Joanne Stuart from the NI Tourism Alliance urged the Executive to end the “speculation” among the ministers and to “engage in a meaningful way”.

“What doesn’t help is speculation. What we want to understand is what the data is saying,” she told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster.

“We need to see what the data is so that then everyone can make a judgement call. Certainly at this point it is far too early to say whether you will or will not be able to go.

“I think it [the message] is confused. It is very clear it is the Northern Ireland Executive that makes the decisions on which restrictions are going to be eased.

“The health information and scientific information is one part of how those decisions is made. When you do get these speculative comments, it does confuse people.

“They are expecting to hear those comments from the Executive and obviously both the First minister and deputy First Minister said they were waiting for this report on 12 April, that it was too early to say - which is where we as an industry would be.”