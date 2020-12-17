NI track and trace staff will work over festive period

The Public Health Agency (PHA) has insisted that it will be staffing Track, Trace and Contact over the Christmas period. A nurse at Antrim Area Hospital tests a woman for the virus

Earlier this week, Chris Lyttle, chair of the Education Committee, and several principals expressed concern that school leaders would have to take sole responsibility for dealing with Covid-infected pupils during the holidays. But the PHA has moved to assuage fears that none of its staff will be available to support parents and pupils and provide advice after all schools shut next week. "Coronavirus won't stop for Christmas and the New Year, and neither will the PHA," the spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph.

"The agency will have staff working throughout the festive period to provide support both through the Contact Tracing Service and the Health Protection Duty Room.

"Principals and staff will not be required to take on any additional work should school-linked cases emerge, and indeed the arrangements that will be activated by the PHA from Christmas Eve onwards recognise that schools will be closed and factor that into the plans."

In order to provide further reassurance the PHA said it "will also continue to support the wider public across the festive period and into the New Year through the Test, Trace and Protect programme".

And it said it was "urging anyone who becomes symptomatic to self-isolate and get tested, and for any close contacts of a case to self-isolate too".

The spokesperson added: "It is only by working with us and availing of the support that is available, in addition to following public health advice, that we can all help tackle Covid-19 over the coming days and weeks".

The PHA operates a dedicated Covid-19 education team to provide support on cases which occur in schools.

The team operates from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 2pm during term time.

The PHA confirmed that the education team will remain open until 4pm on December 23.

While schools are closed over the Christmas period, the service provided by the education team will continue to be delivered through the Health Protection Duty Room and THE on-call service, and the Contact Tracing Service. The Duty Room provides public health management advice to a range of organisations for all reported infectious diseases, including those within a school setting.

Schools may therefore have had previous experience of working with the Duty Room.