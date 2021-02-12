NI vaccinating five times faster than Republic, new figures suggest as shielders urged to get Covid jab appointment

More than 300,000 people have now been vaccinated in Northern Ireland (PA)

Northern Ireland is carrying out vaccinations on average at a rate of five times more jab doses per day than the Republic.

Latest figures released by the Department of Health show that a total of 381,894 vaccines have now been administered – 353,757 first doses and 28,137 second doses.

In the Republic, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said 243,353 vaccines had been administered by February 8.

The disparity in rates means that around 26% of all adults have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland compared to 5% of the population in the Republic.

On Monday 2,866 vaccines were administered across the whole of the Republic, while on the same day, 14,254 vaccines were administered in Northern Ireland.

The development comes as people here who have received a shielding letter because they have been classed as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) to Covid-19 will be able to book their vaccination appointments from next week.

The DoH announced on Friday the appointments will be available at the seven regional vaccination centres across the province.

Telephone booking will be available from next week. Some slots for the weekend are already available for online booking, however, production of the shielding letters will be required at the centres to confirm eligibility.

Northern Ireland’s vaccination programme is rolling out through a twin track approach involving the regional vaccination centres and GP practices.

GPs are vaccinating those aged 70 plus, while the vaccination centres are also vaccinating 65 to 69-year-olds.

Health Minister Robin Swann said: “I am sure this news will be very welcome to all those who are clinically extremely vulnerable and have been looking forward to getting vaccinated.

“A start has already been made on the CEV category and offering booked appointments will help to accelerate this."

He added: “I would again appeal to everyone to be patient – whether that’s waiting on the line to book your vaccination appointment by telephone or waiting your turn in the vaccination programme.

“We will get to everyone – the programme is steadily advancing and is making good progress.”