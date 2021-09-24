NI woman who received first ever vaccine is given booster jab

Margaret Keenan, the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in December last year, receives her booster jab at University Hospital Coventry, Warwickshire. (Jacob King/PA Wire)

A Northern Ireland woman who became the first person in the world to receive a coronavirus vaccine has been given her winter booster jab.

Margaret Keenan (91), who is originally from Enniskillen, became famous after receiving her first vaccine in December 2020 from nurse May Parsons at University Hospital, Coventry.

The PA news agency reported that both women shared a hug as they were reunited today and received their winter booster jabs alongside one another.

Mrs Keenan, who is known as Maggie, jokingly named the pair as “Maggie-May” as they rolled up their sleeves.

Having lived in Coventry for 60 years, Mrs Keenan told reporters “I feel great” after receiving her booster and urged the public to “go for it”.

This week the NHS revealed that over 350,000 people have booked a booster and over 1.5 million eligible people have been invited to get a booking.

Having previously lent her voice to the campaign for mass vaccination, Mrs Keenan has now supporting the booster rollout.

The nonagenarian, who only retired from her job working as a jeweller’s five years ago, commented: “I think, for the few seconds it takes, (they should) go and have the injection because it’s saving their lives; their family’s lives, and saving the NHS.

“I keep saying this all the time, do go and get your vaccination.”

She added: “I don’t really know what stops people from having it... there’s nothing to be frightened of.

“It’s protected me in the mind, as well, you know.

“I feel quite confident now, going out, places I wouldn’t have thought about before.

“I felt a bit, not scared, but feel so happy now that I’ve got this done and can be free, if you like.

“I’m happier that I’ve had the jab, I would have probably gone out but I wouldn’t be very happy about it.”

Offering a message to the public, she said: “I’d say go for it, go and have it done, and you’ll feel much better for it - I think that anyway.

“When you walk down the street, you feel a different person, you feel so happy because you feel it’s going to help you and help others.”

On her worldwide fame since becoming the face of the vaccine rollout, she told reports she had received many letters from “some lovely people” all around the world.

“I’m big news,” she joked.

Ms Parsons said it remained “the wisest decision” to get vaccinated adding “we are not out of the pandemic just yet”.

The matron in respiratory medicine has worked for the NHS for nearly 20 years after moving to the UK from the Philippines.

She said she was “absolutely” concerned about the impact the pandemic can still have on respiratory wards this winter as around 10% of the UK population remain unvaccinated.

“At the moment we are combatting different patients who are coming into our wards, this includes pregnant people who have not been vaccinated and it’s a real worry for me.

“I know the lockdown has gone, but people are not thinking about protecting themselves and obviously their unborn babies.

“It’s thought to be the hardest winter we’re ever going to face, with flu and Covid altogether.

“I can’t say it loud enough - please get vaccinated and protect yourself.

“There’s been a lot of people that have been anti-vaccine.

“Obviously flu is still the highest killer during winter.

“On top of that is Covid, so please, please get vaccinated.”

She said the booster vaccine was a vital part of securing extra protection and described Mrs Keenan as “lovely”.

“As humans we need to hug, and we need that physical contact.

“It’s really nice to see she is looking very well, probably better than me.”

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard, commented: “The world watched in December as Maggie Keenan became the first in the world to get a Covid vaccine, and since then more than 40 million others across the country have joined her.

“This is testament to the incredible efforts of NHS staff and volunteers, working at speed to protect people from this awful virus.

“If you’re invited, please do come forward for your boost of protection.”

has previously spoken about the historic moment of being the first to receive the vaccine.

"Oh yes, it did feel very important at the time,” she told the BBC in June.

“I take it all with a pinch of salt which is lovely. It’s lovely that people are happy for me, you know.”

She added that it was her hope her example would inspire as many people as possible to get vaccinated.

“This is the whole meaning, it’s what I said a thousand times over.

“I hope it’s got the ball rolling and got people started to do this wonderful, this wonderful injection that’s getting offered to them.”