NI young teens to be offered Covid vaccine

Vaccines have been recommended for children in NI aged between 12 and 15. Credit: Nick Potts

Children in Northern Ireland aged between 12 and 15 are to be offered a first dose of Covid vaccine.

Health minister Robin Swann has given the green light to the roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the age cohort after the unanimous advice from the UK’s four chief medical officers.

Parents will be asked to give their permission for their children to receive the jab, it has been revealed.

Announcing the decision on Tuesday morning, Mr Swann said: “I have carefully considered the advice provided by the four UK chief medical officers and have accepted their recommendation to expand the vaccination programme to all those aged 12 to 15.

"This move will help protect young people from catching Covid-19 and is expected to prevent disruption in schools by reducing transmission.”

In line with the recommendation of the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the government sought the views of the four UK CMOs on the wider issues that are relevant to the health of children.

All those aged 12 to 15 in Northern Ireland will now be offered one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and parental consent will be sought prior to vaccination.

For those who are part of an ‘at risk’ group, they will receive two doses, eight weeks apart, in line with JCVI advice.

Health officials are now finalising plans to roll out the programme to 12 to 15-year-olds and it is expected that it will be a schools-based programme, which is the successful model used for vaccinations, including the HPV and annual flu programme.

Support will be provided by GPs where necessary.

Consent forms for vaccination will begin to be distributed via schools shortly.

Alternative provision will be offered for those children who are home schooled or in secure services.

Mr Swann continued: “I thank the UK chief medical officers for their expert advice.

"Our healthcare system stands ready to extend the vaccination programme to this group with the same dedication and urgency that they have delivered all other parts of the vaccination programme.”