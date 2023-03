NI's Covid test booking shambles exposed: Website’s alarming errors show Portadown just four miles from Derry as expert warns we’re close to second lockdown

Covid-19 testing site at Ballymena Showgrounds

Claire McNeilly Thu 17 Sep 2020 at 07:47