NI’s Covid vaccine rollout delayed as under 40s offered Pfizer amid blood clot fears

Under 40s in Northern Ireland will be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine as an alternative to AstraZeneca (AZ) amid concerns about blood clots.

The Department of Health has confirmed the move following a recommendation from the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout programme is set to be delayed for a few weeks as Pfizer supplies "remain steady, but limited".

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to under 40s through the regional Trust vaccination centres.

Those under the age of 40 who have already received a first dose of the AZ vaccine should get their second dose as planned.

Anyone under 40 who still wishes to receive the AZ vaccine is being advised to make an "informed choice" in cases where no other vaccine is available or if they wish to continue with an already scheduled appointment.

The announcement will have a number of knock on effects for Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout.

From Monday, AZ vaccine appointments will be available for those aged over 40 at the SSE Arena and community pharmacies, while people aged 30-39 can book their Pfizer vaccine appointments at Trust regional vaccination centres.

Anyone aged 30-39 who still wishes to receive the AZ vaccine can book an appointment at a community pharmacy.

Those under 40 who have already booked an appointment for their first vaccine dose at one of the trust vaccination centres and the SSE Arena will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Until this announcement the AZ vaccine was available to everyone aged over 30, with the Northern Ireland programme now vaccinating the 30-35 age group. It was also recommended that pregnant women receive a different vaccine type.

Head of the vaccination programme Patricia Donnelly appealed for patience from the public in light of the updated advice.

“Protecting our adult population through vaccination is a huge and unprecedented undertaking. Logistical challenges are inevitable, but the programme has already proved itself to be highly resilient," she said.

“Pfizer supplies remain steady but limited, so our progress with the 30-39 age group will be limited for the next few weeks. Likewise, those under 30 will have to wait a few weeks before being offered appointments for their first dose.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the risk from the AZ vaccine remained low.

“It is important to reiterate that the potential risk associated with the AZ first dose is extremely rare and that the threat from Covid-19 is much higher for the majority of adults," he said.

“Getting vaccinated against this virus gives us hope – it protects us and helps us to start reclaim normality. I am looking forward to getting my second dose of Astra Zeneca in the near future and I would again encourage everyone to come forward without delay for their first and second jabs when it’s their turn.”

British Medical Association Northern Ireland Committee chair Dr Alan Stout said he hoped the announcement would encourage those who have been hesitant to get their vaccine.

“While the risk of blood clots remain incredibly low, and the benefits of being vaccinated with the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine outweigh the risks for the majority of the population, it is only right that the JCVI is monitoring emerging evidence, and uses this to inform its recommendations,” Dr Stout said.

“The vaccine campaign has been a true success so far, led by our hardworking NHS staff and GPs, and over 400,000 adults have now received two doses, which will prevent our hospitals being overwhelmed again and prevent further deaths. It’s vital that we continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, preventing serious illness and many more deaths and putting the country cautiously back on a path to normal life.”

The decision was taken by the JCVI after new research on blood clots in those who had received the AZ vaccine was published last week.

According to the latest research from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), rare blood clots on the brain and low platelet counts were found to be 10.5 per million doses of the vaccine.

Up to April 28, there have been 242 reported cases of blood clots following the AZ vaccine reported in the UK, with over 28 million vaccine doses administered.

Of these cases, 24 were reported in the 18-29 age group, 31 in people aged in their 30s, 38 in their 40s, 68 in their 50s and 67 in those aged 60 and above. Ages are not known for a number of the cases of blood clotting.

While figures for the UK are comparable across age groups, only 5.5m people under the age of 45 had received a first vaccine dose by April 25, compared with 22.6m of those aged 45 and over, leading to concern around the rate of blood clots in younger age groups.