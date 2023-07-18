NI’s fourth Covid death victim was ‘double-bagged like toxic waste’, daughter tells inquiry

Officials told Brenda Doherty that Covid would be a ‘flash in the pan’

The daughter of one of the first victims of the Covid pandemic in Northern Ireland has told the UK-wide inquiry how doctors told her not to worry and that Covid would be a ‘flash in the pan’ when her mother was admitted to hospital on March 11, 2020.

Less than two weeks later Ruth Burke (82) was “double bagged like toxic waste” after becoming the fourth person to die from Covid in Northern Ireland and the first female victim.

Brenda Doherty, from Newtownabbey, was giving evidence at the inquiry in London and described “the longest 12 hours of my life” as she waited for the phone call to confirm her mum had passed away.

A day before she had been waiting for the call to bring her mother home, but no suitable care package could be put in place in time.

“On March 11, 2020 my mother had a regular check up with the district nurse to check her warfarin levels,” she told the inquiry.

“She’d developed a bit of a cough and that afternoon she also had an appointment for an X-ray. She attended that X-ray appointment, then when she got home I received a call from the GP to say that mum’s warfarin levels were through the roof and I needed to get her immediately to a hospital.

“The doctor’s words were: ‘Even if you need to fold her up, get her immediately to hospital. This is dangerous.’

“When mum went in, as far as we were concerned it was for the warfarin levels. The consultant did actually advise us that the chest X-rays were clear. Even though they thought there was a bit of an infection they couldn’t deem where that was and we’ve never found out what that was.

“They decided to admit mum.”

Asked if she noticed any major change in procedures at the hospital, due to the developing pandemic, Mrs Doherty replied: “Absolutely not. Just a plastic apron on some members of staff. My sister did actually ask about Covid and was told not to worry, it would be a flash in the pan and gone by the summer.

“We were allowed to visit mummy in the first few days,” she continued.

“Then restrictions went that only one person was allowed to go in. Then on March 17 I was told then that they had stopped all visits. Not everybody was following the one person only guidance and actually some people were trying to get three or four members in during the day. The Trust felt that all visiting should stop.

“That night I just got to leave a plastic bag in with clothing in it. On Thursday, March 19, I got up to leave more clothing in and the nurse said: ‘Your mum is a bit distressed tonight, do you want to come in and see if you can settle her?’

“She said she would give me five minutes.

“I went in and I found mum rocking on the chair, and I always say this, because it just says it like it was for me. Mum had one tear on her cheek. I said: ‘Dear Mummy, dear mummy, what’s wrong, don’t be panicking.’ She said: ‘I just want to go home.’

“At that stage as far as we were concerned mummy would be coming home, so I told her not to worry. I waved goodbye and that’s the last I seen my mum.”

Brenda Doherty (Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Mrs Doherty said the family expected Mrs Burke to be discharged but a complication in developing her care package meant she was kept in hospital.

The family were then told that she had contracted Covid and, later, that her condition had deteriorated.

“The next day I got a phone call to say they were trying to arrange a care package and that as long as that was put in place mum would be coming home,” she added.

“Later on in the day I got a phone call to say that because of mum’s swallow they weren’t going to let her home. They needed her tablets to be crushed and unfortunately the care workers in the morning weren’t able to do that.

“My mum had had an issue with her swallow since 2016 and we were actually waiting on a scan since 2018 to see what the issue was. That never happened.

“So she stayed one further night. On the Saturday I rang to ask just how mum was doing and they said they had moved her to another ward. I said ‘is she not getting home?’

“They said somebody will ring you later and in my head I though mummy was maybe moved to a discharge ward.

“I waited on a call. And that night the first words I heard were: ‘Hi Brenda, I’m sorry, you mum’s tested positive.’ I asked ‘for what?’ And they said Covid-19. I’ll not repeat my response but you can imagine there was a swear word there cause I didn’t expect to hear that. As far as I was concerned mummy was medically fit to be discharged. Only the care package was keeping her in.”

On Mothering Sunday, Brenda Doherty tried to deliver a nightdress to her mother that said “Mum, you are my world”, but was told she could not enter.

“At one point the nurse was leading me down the corridor but another member of staff came and said ‘she can’t be here. You need to take her out,’” Mrs Doherty added.

“They took me out and later a nurse came and told me mum was doing well and that if ‘she keeps this up we might get her home during the week’. I went home happy.

“It was just after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had given his lockdown speech on television I received a callback. The doctor at that point started talking about mum’s liver failure, kidney failure, her heart rate, her blood pressure.

“They deemed that any intervention would be unkindly to mum. The doctor said this was a battle mum was not going to win.

“I asked if anyone could come and be with mum, but was told unfortunately not. They would ring when mum had passed.

“They did, 12 hours later. The longest 12 hours of our lives. We never got to see her again, and she never came home.”

She added: “We didn’t get Mum’s clothing back from the hospital, it was incinerated.

“I like to pretend Mum was in the nightdress I bought her, but the reality is I know she was double-bagged like toxic waste.”

Ten members of the family were allowed to attend Mrs Burke’s funeral, but only two were permitted at the graveside.

Mrs Doherty said: “It wasn’t a funeral. It was a 10-15 minute committal; we were timed.

“I went to walk to touch Mum’s coffin and I was told I wasn’t allowed at the graveside until Mummy was in the hole in the ground.”

Mrs Doherty then told the inquiry how she had become involved with the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group in Northern Ireland.

She said: “I was quite determined Mum would not be a statistic. Everybody will know Ruth Burke and everybody will know who she was, the life she had, and not just how she died.”

She said other people started reaching out to her after she spoke publicly about her family’s experience.

“Sometimes in Northern Ireland we feel like we are the poor relation, and I was quite determined that we would not be the poor relation.

“Our loved ones deserved the same as everybody else.”

Mrs Doherty added: “I am here to remind everybody of the human cost that we paid as bereaved people.

“My Mummy was not cannon-fodder, my Mummy was a wonderful wee woman who had the spirit of Goliath, and I know she is standing here with me today because she would want me to be here.”