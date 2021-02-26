NI's mental health cases 'more severe' in pandemic

People are being referred to mental health services in a "much more serious condition" compared to cases before the Covid pandemic, Professor Siobhan O'Neill has said.

Stormont's mental health champion was speaking after it emerged that almost 130 people in Northern Ireland took their own lives in the space of just nine months last year.

Prof O'Neill said that the pandemic has led to an increase in people feeling suicidal in Northern Ireland, although this does not mean there will be an increase in the suicide rate here - if proper economic support is put in place to mitigate against a potential economic recession.

According to the latest figures from the NI Statistics and Research Agency, from January to September 2020, 127 people took their own lives across the region.

Over the same period in 2019, this figure was 153 - an increase from 2018 when 121 people died by suicide.

Prof O'Neill said suicide rates fluctuate, although there has been no rise in such cases here, similar to other UK regions.

"This doesn't mean we can get complacent, evidence shows there has been a rise in suicidal thoughts as the pandemic has went on," she said.

"However we haven't seen this lead to an increase in suicides, and we don't expect it to unless there is an economic recession.

"Even then it is the economic mitigations that the Government put in then will help prevention work.

"Suicide is a preventable death. We must remember that.

"The economic impact of the pandemic is very relevant here, so if there is a recession then you might find an increase in suicide rates where there are no mitigations. In countries where there have been recession but the government has put in good welfare packages then you don't have an increase in suicides.

"The evidence is that the pandemic has been stressful and traumatic for many people, but this will not necessarily equate to huge increases in mental illness."

Prof O'Neill said a review of crisis services is being undertaken so health professionals can better deal with those who find themselves in a suicidal crisis.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: "Suicide deaths are preventable, they are not inevitable. The feelings that drive suicide are often temporary and with the right help and support people can get through a suicide crisis and recover.

"The Department of Health and Health Minister have been clear that mental health is a priority and every death by suicide is a death too many."