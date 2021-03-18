NI's mental health champion calls for 'recovery plan' in aftermath of pandemic

Northern Ireland’s Interim Mental Health Champion has called for a “recovery plan” across society to deal with the impact of the pandemic on mental health, with young people the “top priority”.

Professor Siobhan O’Neill was briefing Stormont’s Health Committee on Thursday afternoon and recommended a “Trauma-Informed Recovery Plan” as Northern Ireland emerges from lockdown.

She also stressed that the budget for mental health services in Northern Ireland needs to be increased in line with the “greater demand” in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and also touched on those “deteriorating on waiting lists” within the health service.

Addressing groups particularly vulnerable to mental health challenges, Professor O’Neill said this included “young people, women and people with children at home”, alongside those with pre-existing medical conditions and people on low incomes.

While acknowledging aspects of the pandemic have had universal effects, Professor O’Neill added that certain groups in society should be “targeted for preventative interventions and treatments” - with measures to tackle the problem going beyond the health service.

This included interventions towards those in socially deprived areas, with Prof O’Neill stressing the benefits of targeting specific low-income locations and the benefit this has on mental health.

“It is about the nice playground, the community provision,” she told the committee.

“That helps people feel proud of themselves and proud of where they are from. It is very simply targeting those areas that have been disadvantaged.

“There is such a social class gradient in Northern Ireland in terms of mental health. When we are thinking about where we are locating jobs for example...that is what we should be looking at as we go forward.”

Prof O’Neill also outlined studies which are showing higher rates of distress and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in health and social care workers in Northern Ireland, with women presenting as a higher risk than men.

Placing the “full return” of all children and young people to school as a “top priority”, Prof O’Neill added: “The emphasis [in schools] should be on reconnection through play art and music, not exams or exam preparation.

“The summer period should also be used for community-based programmes. For the general population we need to emphasise the resilience that has been shown.

“We must continue to emphasise the importance of self-care. We need to promote the value of good food, sleep and exercise. Funding does need to be made available to increase the availability of mental health services.

“There needs to be compassionate outreach to those groups who have experienced higher levels of trauma and loss. This includes health and social care workers, those in funeral services and care homes.”

The Trauma-Informed Recovery Plan outlined to the committee, also included recommendations for further support directed towards those who have been hospitalised in ICU due to coronavirus, and their families, and to people with symptoms of so-called “long Covid”.

Within the sixteen recommendations the plan makes, Prof O’Neill also called for a “programme of events and actions” to memorialise and remember those who have died from Covid-19, particularly where the loss has been disproportionate, such as in care homes.