NISRA: Further 68 Covid-19 related deaths in NI

NISRA obtains its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place (Andrew Milligan/PA)

There have been a further 68 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland as deaths from the virus continue to fall, new figures show.

The data from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), show the deaths occurred between February 6 and 12.

It brings NISRA's Covid-19 death toll to 2,691.

Of the 2,691 deaths, 1,736 (64.5%) took place in hospital, 747 (27.8%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 195 (7.2%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 760 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 175 separate establishments.

Separate analysis, based on the date of death registration, shows that the provisional number of total deaths from all causes registered in Northern Ireland in the week ending February 12 was 382, 80 less than the previous week, and 50 more than the five-year average of 332.

Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 99 (25.9%) of the 382 deaths registered between February 6 and 12, a fall from the previous week’s 126 Covid-19 related deaths and the third consecutive fall since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending January 22.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to February 12 has now reached 2,673.

Persons aged 75 and over accounted for 76.9% of the 2,673 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19 2020 and February 12 2021.

The Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon, Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid-Ulster council areas all have higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths (11.6%, 9.7% and 7.7% respectively) compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland (10.3%, 8.3% and 6.4% respectively).

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health to February 12 was 1,985.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals. They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Analysis of deaths of care home residents in hospital, shows that of the 973 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 which occurred between March 18 2020 and February 12 2021, 76.8% (747) occurred in a care home, with the remaining 226 occurring in hospital.

According to this data, deaths of care home residents account for 36.2% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.