Nisra reports rise in Covid-related deaths and numbers dying in care homes

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths has now reached 3,269

The latest figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show a further 54 deaths involving Covid-19.

Those deaths occurred in the week of August 28 to September 3 which is up from 52 the week before and 36 deaths from August 14 to 20.

Nisra statistics also show seven deaths occurred in care homes from August 28 to September 3.

Deaths have been increasing in care homes, with 25 registered from the beginning of August up to September 3.

That is in stark contrast to previous months.

Over the last five weeks Nisra statistics have highlighted a minimum of four deaths on a weekly basis in care homes rising to seven in the week ending September 3.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to September 3, 2021, has now reached 3,269.

Of these, 2,204 (57.4%) took place in hospital, 807 (24.7%) in care homes, 14 (0.4%) in hospices and 244 (7.5%) at residential addresses or other locations.

The comparative number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health (DoH) to September 3 was 2,399.

The DoH count is based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, whereas the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on death certificates completed by medical professionals.

They may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus and therefore include both confirmed and suspected cases, and where Covid-19 was either a contributor to or the main cause of death.

Further analysis, which includes deaths of care home residents by place of death, shows that there was a total of 1,059 deaths of care home residents involving Covid-19 occurring between March 18, 2020 and September 3, 2021.

This accounts for 32.4% of all Covid-19 related deaths. However, Nisra says no assumptions can be made in relation to where the deceased contracted the disease.

Those aged 75 and over accounted for 75% of the 3,246 Covid‑19 related deaths registered between March 19, 2020 and September 3, 2021.

Over the period of the pandemic, Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon and Mid-Ulster Local Government Districts have had higher proportions of Covid-19 related deaths - 12.3% and 8.1% respectively - compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland - 10.4% and 6.5% respectively.

Conversely, Ards & North Down and Fermanagh & Omagh both have relatively low shares of registered Covid-19 related deaths - 2.7 and 2.4 percentage points lower respectively than their share of all deaths.

In recent days warnings have been sounded that Northern Ireland schools are on the brink of collapse due to rising Covid cases and guidance schools have been advised to follow.