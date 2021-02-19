NISRA statistics show coronavirus-related deaths continue to fall

The weekly toll of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen again, statistics show (AP)

The weekly toll of coronavirus deaths in Northern Ireland has fallen again with 61 deaths in the most recent week reported, statistics show.

The latest figures published on Friday by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that 61 deaths involving Covid-19 occurred in the week ending February 19.

In the week before that, 68 deaths occurred, and the week prior to that there were 103, falling from 124 fatalities another week prior.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths that occurred up to February 19 has now reached 2,768.

Nisra data provides a broader picture of the impact of Covid-19 than the death toll reported by Stormont’s Department of Health.

The department’s statistics focus primarily on hospital deaths. They only include people who have tested positive for the virus.

Nisra gets its data from death certificates in which Covid-19 is recorded as a factor by a medical professional, regardless of where the death took place. The deceased may or may not have tested positive for the virus.

The Nisra total is therefore always higher than the department’s, which stood at 2,026 on February 12. The statistics agency reports its Covid-19 data with a lag of a week.

Of the 2,768 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,802 (65.1%) took place in hospital, 753 (27.2%) in care homes, 13 (0.5%) in hospices and 200 (7.2) at residential addresses or other locations.

The 766 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 176 separate establishments.

Nisra also analyses the total number of care home residents who have died, whether in their home or in hospital, having been transferred for treatment.

Up to February 12, the deaths of 983 care home residents were linked to coronavirus, 230 of which occurred in hospital.

Care home residents make up about 35.5% of all deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

In the week of February 13-19, 78 coronavirus-linked deaths were officially registered in Northern Ireland, a fall from the previous week’s 99 Covid-19 related deaths and the fourth consecutive fall in the registration based series since the recent peak of 182 Covid-19 related deaths registered in the week ending January 22.

Mid-Ulster had the highest proportion of Covid-19 related deaths (7.9%) relative to its share of all deaths (6.4%) in Northern Ireland.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths registered to 19th February 2021 has now reached 2,751, with those aged 75 and over accounting for 76.8% of the deaths between March 19 and February 19.