No coronavirus fines issued by Northern Ireland councils

Police, meanwhile, have handed out penalties for those not following the law around the pandemic.

Northern Ireland council enforcement teams have not issued any coronavirus fines since new measures were announced almost two weeks ago, it has been revealed.

So-called 'compliance officers' were given new powers in council areas to hand out advice on queuing and ensuring safety across the Christmas period.

Council ambassadors were also allowed issue fines of up to £10,000 for those not complying with new Covid rules.

However, BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan programme revealed no such fines have been issued.

Mid Ulster Council told the programme no formal enforcement actions had been taken because formal approvals were not in place. It said it had visited more than 200 businesses, providing advice where necessary.

In Newry, Mourne and Down council area, environmental health officers and community safety wardens have visited more than 200 retail and hospitality businesses

In Derry City and Strabane, 30 staff are undertaking enforcement work. While in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, no enforcement action has been required according to council officials.

A spokesperson for Causeway Coast and Glens council told the Nolan programme: "In line with our enforcement policy, it has not been necessary to issue any notices or fixed penalties to date."

Belfast City Council has also not handed out any fines, nor has Lisburn and Castlereagh Council or Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

Ards and North Down Borough Council said a number of verbal warnings have been given

In Mid and East Antrim, a spokesperson said there have been no issues in regard to breaches by shoppers ignoring safety measures - their approach is focused on education, they said.

Meanwhile, the PSNI has issued more than 1,000 fines, starting at £200, for breaches of the rules up until last weekend.

Another 49 fines of up to £1,000 have been given to people for returning from travel and failing to quarantine.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said enforcement was used where people “blatantly decided to breach the regulations or have done so recklessly or haven’t listened to reason".

"When you take an approach that is flexible and graduating from explaining and encouragement through to enforcement, the outcome, to a degree, depends on the attitude of the people police are dealing with," he said.

