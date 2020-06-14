No further Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland last 24 hours, Department of Health confirms

NI death toll remains at 541Scroll down below to read Sunday's live blog

There have been no further coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Department of Health has confirmed.

The death toll in the region is currently 541.

A further 1,189 Covid-19 lab tests on 749 people have been carried out in the last 24 hours, resulting in 7 positive cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 4,848.

There are currently 55 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes across Northern Ireland, while 90 outbreaks have been resolved

The news comes after Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said Monday and Thursday of this week will be "significant days" for Executive announcements regarding the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

Speaking to the BBC, Ms O'Neill would not be drawn on which restrictions would be relaxed, however she said she is "open to persuasion" on several issues.

"We are going to make announcements this week, on Monday and again on Thursday, around a number of other things we are going to be able to do, which will give people some comfort and hope as we ease our way out of this lockdown situation," she said.

"I think we are in a positive place, but I think we need to keep making announcements to give people that wee bit of hope for forward movement.

"It's all about balance, the primacy has to be given to public health and you have to get that balance with the needs of the economy, rebuilding the economy and making sure that people have employment in the future."

