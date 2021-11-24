No money for another lockdown, First Minister Givan warns

Northern Ireland has to face up to the “financial reality” that it can't afford another lockdown, the First Minister has said.

The Executive put up a united front yesterday to urge people to stick closely to public health measures. But no new restrictions were announced.

Coronavirus NI: What the Executive announced and what might change in the coming weeks

Paul Givan said “nobody wants to have a position where businesses are faced with closure”.

“There's also a financial reality that there isn't the furlough scheme, there isn't the hundreds of millions coming from London that we were able to provide in that kind of financial support,” he said.

“So when we weigh up the protection of lives and livelihoods, and all of these things, I don't think we're in a space where we can be looking at closure of businesses.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill warned NI could be in a "very difficult position" in three weeks' time if the public doesn't redouble efforts in halting the spread of Covid-19.

She issued the stark position after the Executive issued advice to the public to work from home "where possible" in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At a press conference joined by First Minister Paul Givan and Health Minister Robin Swann on Tuesday, Mrs O'Neill said there was a "certain sense of déjà vu of where we are today".

Appealing to people to redouble efforts, she insisted "none of us want to be in that position" of reintroducing restrictions.

It came as there were a further four deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Another 1,476 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Tuesday morning there were 390 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 33 in intensive care.

Stormont Ministers had met up earlier to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann.

The plan centres on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as face masking wearing, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

Mr Givan said the Executive was not operating on the basis that some form of lockdown would be introduced, stressing the overall position is that "we have to protect both lives and livelihoods".

"We're working on the basis of having things open and safe," he said.

"We're not working on the basis of wanting to close things down. I want our hospitality to be open right through the Christmas period."

His comments come after Robin Swann said on Monday that hospitality venues may have to close over the Christmas period in order to stem a rise in cases – although he stressed this was not “inevitable”.

The First Minister, however, said the Executive is acutely aware of the economic impact restrictions has had on businesses, in particular the hospitality industry, pointing out financial safeguards are no longer available.

Ms O'Neill also said that rollout of the vaccination means we are in a very different place to where we were this time last year.

“The predictions and the modelling tells us we could be in a very difficult position by mid December if we don’t reinforce the messages,” she said.

“We set out our winter plan that we had tools if we needed them and whenever health advice came forwards and said ‘now’s the time we need them’ we responded.”

Mr Swann said the agreed plan would help keep society open and safe, adding: "We know what we need to do, we know what has worked in the past.

"But we also know in comparison to this time last year we also have the benefit of the vaccination and booster programme," he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Givan said his party, the DUP had not changed its stance on the contentious issue of Covid passports being introduced here.

There are plans for the requirement to come into force across Northern Ireland on December 13. Before then, however, it will be put to the Assembly for a vote.

This means there will be a vote before they come into effect.

"My position on that and that of my party has not changed," he explained.

"There are differences at times in what the best approach is, both in the political institutions and right across the societies.

"What I'm appealing for is individually we can all make decisions that will make a cumulative effort. You may not support a mandatory passport, but you can support being vaccinated and getting your booster jab. You can practise good hand hygiene, you can try to limit those contacts in indoor settings.

"All of us can take individual actions."