‘No plans’ to review Covid face covering guidance in NI ahead of possible winter surge

Robin Swann said all guidance in relation to reducing Covid transmission will be kept under review in the coming months.

There are “no plans” to the review the guidance in relation in face coverings to prevent the spread of Covid as we head into the winter, the Health Minister has confirmed.

It comes ahead of predictions of a tough winter for our health service, with Covid, flu and other pressures expected to mount.

Earlier this year, Northern Ireland's remaining Covid restrictions — including those involving face coverings — were removed and replaced with guidance. The wearing of face coverings is still advised when on public transport and in confined spaces.

Northern Ireland is still in the tail end of the most recent Covid wave, however there are fears that as winter arrives there could be another spike in cases. Alongside soaring energy prices causing people to ration their home heating, flu and other factors, our hospitals could come under severe pressure in the coming months.

Health Minister Robin Swann was recently asked what action he is taking to mitigate the current Covid wave, and if he is considering reviewing the current rules regarding face coverings.

“Data indicates that the current wave of Covid-19 is declining. While prevalence remains relatively high and pressures on health and social care remain significant, no further actions are planned in relation to the current wave although the situation will be kept under review,” he said.

“Vaccinations remain the best form of defence against serious ill health, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19 amongst those likely to be at highest risk — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.”

Mr Swann said, at present, there are no plans to reconsider guidance in relation to the use of face coverings, but all guidance in relation to reducing Covid transmission will be kept under review in the coming months.

“While no longer a legal requirement, all public transport passengers are advised to wear face coverings on buses and trains and at stations, if they are able to do so. This message reflects the current public health advice which continues to ‘strongly recommend’ the use of face coverings in indoor areas where you come into contact with people you do not usually meet,” he said.

“In all health and social care settings the wearing and the extended use of a face covering is still required for health and social care workers, patients and patient visitors. This is due to these settings hosting more clinically vulnerable individuals, for whom Covid-19 infection still poses a greater risk.”

The SDLP's Sinead McLaughlin said: “It’s welcome that the increase in Covid-19 cases we saw during the summer is declining, but it’s important that we remain vigilant to any potential spike or another wave of the virus as we enter the winter months.”

Later this month, a flu and Covid booster vaccination rollout will begin across Northern Ireland, which will be offered to more than one million people here. The Public Health Agency (PHA) said this would protect those most at risk of respiratory illness.

The PHA's Dr Jillian Johnston said: “We are all aware of the dangers of Covid-19 but we must not forget that flu is also a very serious virus that can result in death and complications which can include pneumonia, inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues as well as multi-organ failure.

“Flu activity levels have been extremely low globally the last two winters, mainly due to Covid-19 prevention measures.

“As a result, a lower level of population immunity against flu is expected this year. This coupled with Covid-19, which hasn't gone away, could potentially result in a real health threat particularly for vulnerable members of our community.”