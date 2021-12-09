No pre-existing conditions in 10% of Covid deaths in Northern Ireland

One in 10 of people in Northern Ireland who suffered a Covid-19 related death up to the end of September had no pre-existing health condition, official figures have revealed.

It has also emerged that a fifth of people under the age of 60 whose Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the first 18-months of the pandemic had no underlying medical conditions.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published its latest analysis of Covid-19 on Thursday, which showed Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death for 3,007 of the 3,462 deaths related to the virus up to the end of September.

This means Covid-19 was the disease which initiated the train of morbid events which led directly to the death of 86.9% of all deaths linked to the virus.

Pre-existing conditions are defined as any mention on the death certificate of a condition that pre-dated or was independent of Covid-19.

According to NISRA, there were no pre-existing conditions for 311 of the 3,007 Covid deaths.

Broken down by age, the statistics show the highest proportion of Covid-19 deaths without pre-existing conditions appeared in those aged under 60, making up 20% of all deaths in the cohort.

The lowest proportion was found in those aged 75 to 79-years-old, at 6.6%.

Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease was the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in a quarter of all Covid-19 deaths.

The NISRA report said: “Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is by far the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in a quarter (25.5%) of the 3,007 Covid-19 deaths.

“This may not be surprising given that three-fifths (60.6%) were aged 80 or over.”

The next most common pre-existing conditions were hypertensive diseases, which were mentioned on 635 occasions, and diabetes, with 632 deaths.

During October and November 2021, a further 423 Covid-19 related deaths were registered. However, NISRA has said that, at present, there is insufficient information to identify the number and type of pre-existing conditions over this two-month period.

Julieann McNally from CHASNI (Care Home Advice and Support NI) said: “The figures relating to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease are startling.

“This data supports the recent calls for a Northern Ireland-specific public inquiry to be held in a timely manner.”

Bernadine McCrory, Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland Country Director, said: “We are deeply saddened to learn that dementia remains the most common pre-existing condition for people who lost their lives to coronavirus.

“Previous figures have shown that Northern Ireland care home residents accounted for 51% of all COVID-19 related deaths, compared to 50% in Scotland, 39% in England and 34% in Wales, which highlights how badly some of the most vulnerable members of our society were affected.”

Health minister Robin Swann is coming under mounting pressure to announce a public inquiry into the official response to Covid-19.

He has previously said Northern Ireland will co-operate with the UK-wide public inquiry but recently gave the clearest indication yet that he may establish a public inquiry into the response to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland care homes.

“The requirement for a separate Northern Ireland Inquiry and the scope of any such inquiry can reasonably be considered at a later stage once there is clarity regarding the UK-wide Public Inquiry,” he said.