No trick-or-treating or bobbing for apples this Halloween, PHA advises

Trick-or-treating and bobbing for apples are among traditional Halloween activities the Public Health Agency is advising against this year.

The Health Body wants families to come up with new ways to have fun that won't increase the risk of either contracting or spreading coronavirus.

In recent weeks there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in Northern Ireland and additional restrictions have been introduced to limit the spread of the virus.

It is important that every one of us sticks to these, and to public health guidance generally, so we can have fun safely the PHA said.

Dr Gerry Waldron, Head of Health Protection at the PHA, said: “The past six months have been tough for everyone, so it is important that we take the opportunity to have fun and enjoy ourselves when we can, and Hallowe’en is the perfect opportunity to do this safely.

“With just a bit of creativity, we can think of new ways to have fun at Halloween which also keep us safe from COVID-19.

"We do not advise the tradition of ‘bobbing for apples’ this year or going outside to trick or treat within the community, as these are not safe practices this year, as they increase the risk of infection.

"Sharing of food and sweets can also spread the COVID-19 virus. Face-to-face interactions with older and vulnerable neighbours could also put them at risk."

Suggested safer ways to celebrate Halloween this weekend include home decorations and carving pumpkin lanterns, arranging a virtual party online with other families or relatives with prizes for the best costumes or making Halloween themed drawings which can be displayed in the window of homes.

Dr Waldron added: “We want people to have fun, but to not become complacent or risk the health of themselves and others by going against guidelines or regulations.

“The key is to stay safe when enjoying Halloween."