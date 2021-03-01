Noleen Thompson's heartbroken family recall 'beautiful soul' who died from Covid at just 28

The heartbroken sister of a young mother who died just days after contracting coronavirus described her as "a beautiful soul who enjoyed making other people happy".

Noleen Thompson, a 28-year-old classroom assistant, passed away in her sleep, leaving behind her two young sons.

She was found unresponsive in bed by her devastated partner Martin last Wednesday.

The west Belfast mum-of-two is believed to be the youngest person in Northern Ireland to die from coronavirus.

Her younger sister Caitlin told how Noleen, who worked at St Clare's Primary School, loved making other people happy.

"She was totally devoted to her boys and her partner Martin," said Caitlin.

"Noleen was a lovely, bubbly girl who loved working in the school. She lived a totally clean life and she didn't smoke or take drugs. She just enjoyed making other people happy."

Caitlin added: "Noleen was just a beautiful soul. That's the only way to describe her."

Her family said Noleen, also a gifted make-up artist, took the deadly virus very seriously and had only left her home in the Clonard area of the city when it was absolutely necessary.

And after coronavirus claimed its first victim in Northern Ireland this time last year, they said Noleen made sure she took every precaution going to protect her partner and their two sons Reece, who's eight and five-year-old Jacob.

Noleen's large extended family have been devastated since they learned the tragic news.

"Noleen was the glue which held our family together," Caitlin told the Sunday World.

Friends and neighbours in Clonard said Noleen's sudden death had caused an outpouring of love as well as grief.

Social media has been awash with details of her many acts of kindness and how she helped so many in her local community.

Her sister said Noleen kept her good deeds to herself and never shared them with anyone other than the person on the receiving end.

"She didn't tell a soul," Caitlin said.

"She was so compassionate and empathetic to others struggling."

Noleen leaves behind her two sons, her mum Noreen, dad Paul, and three siblings.

Noreen revealed how she had been sceptical about the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It was Noleen who kept on at me to be careful," she said.

"She knew the dangers facing every one and it's completely ironic that this young mum -who took every precaution going - was struck down in this way."

Noleen's uncle Sean said her partner Martin had called the paramedics on Wednesday after finding his partner in bed, not breathing.

"Tragically, she passed away," he said.

"It was a shock to everybody, she is only 28 with the most beautiful personality you ever come across in your life."

He also said that Noleen was due to be godmother to her new niece Ava (Caithlin's daughter), adding that she had been "so proud" of the little one.