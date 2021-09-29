‘Nonsensical’ contact tracing in schools will result in lockdown, warns teaching assistant

Northern Ireland is inexorably drifting towards a circuit breaker lockdown because of “nonsensical” contact tracing guidance in schools which is failing to capture positive Covid cases, a Co Down teaching assistant has warned.

A petition calling on Stormont and the Public Health Agency (PHA) to reconsider contact tracing guidance in schools has gathered over 30,000 signatures. Warrenpoint mother of two primary school children, Suzanne Kenny, started the petition out of concern for children, vulnerable adults and school staff.

Since guidance was updated for schools earlier this month there have been “little to no updates” from the PHA, she said.

One of Ms Kenny’s children has additional needs and she has also lost someone to Covid during the pandemic.

“The Government does not seem to care about the ability of our children passing this virus on to other vulnerable children or adults,” she said.

“The rule of not needing to isolate even if there is a positive case within your household is just ridiculous and is just another avenue for this virus to spread.

“Our MLAs need to rethink this strategy, as not only is there a potential for mass spread of Covid, but the mental stress and worry that this new process is going to have on school staff, parents and children is immense.”

From September 10, the PHA took the lead on the Contact Tracing Service (CTS) in schools. That replaced schools having to identify close contacts of Covid-19 cases. The PHA said it would adopt a more “targeted approach” to reduce the amount of time spent on contact tracing.

Now, pupils are only identified as a contact if they have had prolonged close contact with a positive case, such as staying overnight or intimate contact, for example kissing. However, outside schools a close contact includes anyone who has had face-to-face contact within 1m, been within 2m of someone for 15 minutes, or travelled in the same vehicle or plane with someone with Covid.

Earlier this month teaching unions sounded the alarm about a potential circuit breaker lockdown as mitigations were relaxed in schools while community transmission remained high.

Ms Kenny said: “It has been stated that classmates of our children will not be classed as close contacts even though they will be spending six hours a day in close proximity with each other, in poorly ventilated rooms.

“What is happening at the moment is nonsensical. The PHA seem to be ignoring that schools can be a place of contact, which is why I set up the petition.

“The new rules mean that we as parents will not know if there is a Covid case in our child’s classroom, unless the parents choose to share the information. This puts the children and school staff all at risk of contracting Covid. This is especially the case within primary schools where social distancing and other mitigations are not as easily implemented."

A spokesman for the Department of Health said a more targeted approach was being taken, as it was critical to strike a balance between safeguarding education and wellbeing, and measures to restrict Covid.

“The more targeted approach to identification of close contacts in schools will identify the children who have had the closest contacts and therefore the highest risk of being positive, and will help ensure children only miss out when necessary,” he added.