Northern Ireland and the coronavirus – all you need to know

More than 80,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Coronavirus has spread from Wuhan in China to countries across the world, with more than 85,000 confirmed cases and nearly 3,000 deaths worldwide.

– What is the scale of the problem?

So far, China has reported a total of 79,257 cases, including 2,835 deaths, while more than 6,500 infections have been reported outside China.

After Brazil confirmed Latin America’s first case on Wednesday, the virus has reached every continent except Antarctica.

– What’s happening in the UK?

There have been 23 confirmed cases in the UK so far after over 7,000 people were tested.

A British man, who was quarantined on board a cruise ship in Japan, is the first Briton to have died from coronavirus.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person to have died on the Diamond Princess cruise ship where over 700 cases were reported.

There is one confirmed case of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, while over 90 people have been tested.

The patient is an adult woman who returned from northern Italy to the Republic of Ireland before travelling to Northern Ireland.

It has now been confirmed that a case has been diagnosed in the Republic of Ireland.

– What is the UK Government recommending people returning from infected regions do?

The UK Government said that people returning from Hubei province in China, Iran, lockdown areas in northern Italy, and special care zones in South Korea in the last 14 days should immediately self-isolate at home and call NHS 111.

Earlier this week five schools in Northern Ireland put precautionary measures in place after pupils came home from half-term ski trips to northern Italy.

People returning from a number of other countries including the rest of China and Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore should self-isolate if they develop symptoms of cough or fever or shortness of breath.

– What else is being done to tackle the spread of the virus?

Health minister Robin Swann said any confirmed cases in Northern Ireland would be admitted to the infectious disease unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Northern Ireland now has full access to the NHS 111 helpline service on coronavirus. Callers should press 1 when they are advised. This service is provided in Northern Ireland solely for coronavirus guidance and not for other conditions.

– Is anyone benefiting from the outbreak?

Yes. On Thursday, consumer healthcare giant Reckitt Benckiser said the coronavirus has helped to drive greater demand for its Dettol and Lysol hygiene products.

Reckitt Benckiser has seen a greater demand for its Dettol and Lysol hygiene products (Steve Parsons/PA)

– Is this a pandemic?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not declared a pandemic, but says coronavirus remains an international emergency.

Stormont's health committee has agreed to classify coronavirus as a "notifiable disease", which would allow a judge to legally compel someone suspected of having the disease to undergo medical testing.

This power is highly unlikely to ever be used, it highlights the seriousness with which the Department of Health (DoH) is taking the situation.

– What is a coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars).

The strain that has recently emerged is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. The respiratory disease it causes has been named Covid-19 by WHO.

– How is it spread?

The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth which are spread when a person with the virus coughs or exhales.

These droplets land on objects and surfaces around the person and can be picked up other people touching them then touching their nose or mouth.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest and shortness of breath (Ian Hinchliffe/PA)

– What are the symptoms?

Initial symptoms of the novel coronavirus include fever, cough, tightness of the chest, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

More severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, sepsis and septic shock which can lead to death.

There are no specific treatments or vaccines for a new coronavirus but symptoms can be treated.

– What should I do to prevent catching or spreading the virus?

The best way to protect yourself and others is:

Wash your hands with soap and water, or use a sanitiser gel, regularly throughout the day.

Catch your cough or sneeze in a tissue , bin it, and wash your hands.

If you have recently arrived back from specified areas follow the returning traveller advice.

– What about my holiday?

Managing director of Gallagher Travel Heather Fielding said travel to Europe and further afield is continuing as normal.

"It is a fluid situation but obviously there are people going to Italy who are concerned. Tour operators and airlines are working closely with the Foreign Office. If people want to change or cancel their holidays, fees are still in place. Some airlines are a little more lenient than others when it comes to changes but that would fall under normal ticketing regulations anyway," she said.

"We are recommending that people take out adequate travel insurance that covers them when it comes to disruption. The majority of people who would book through us would have chosen an inclusive package which means they are fully protected, in the case of not being allowed to travel to a certain area with a tour operators I would be giving a full refund or helping them find an alternative.

"The majority of people are looking at it as they still want to get away to the sun and they realise in relation to the size of the population there's a very small number of people being affected - the elderly or those with an underlying medical condition. Generally speaking we're finding bookings are still coming through and people are still prepared to travel, it's not a problem."

– Are some groups more at risk?

The UK Government says that based on current evidence most cases appear to be mild and that those who have died in Wuhan appeared to have pre-existing health conditions.

The World Health Organisation has said that about four in five people who contract the virus get mild symptoms and recover.

But it added that older people or patients with pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, or diabetes are more at risk of developing serious illness.