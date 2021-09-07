Northern Ireland Assembly recalled to discuss schools Covid crisis

The Northern Ireland Assembly is to meet on Thursday to discuss the growing crisis of coronavirus cases in schools and pupils forced to drop out of class until they can get tested.

There has been more than 3,240 confirmed cases in school age children in the last seven days and teaching staff are having to identify and alert close contacts of pupils who have tested positive.

Added to the issue has been the lack of availability for testing, however, more sites have been made ready.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan, a member of the Stormont education committee, last night described the situation as a “shambles”.

First Minister Paul Givan has said the situation can not continue and alternatives, such as lateral glow tests instead of PCR tests considered for children.

He lodged a recall petition to bring back MLAs early from their summer break. They were scheduled to resume business on Monday.

The Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey has confirmed the required 30 signatures have been made and MLAs will meet on Thursday from noon.

The motion for debate states: “That this Assembly expresses its significant concern with increasing reports of pupil absences due to the Covid-19 situation in our schools; recognises that this situation has been worsened by the failure of the Minister of Education to develop clear and robust guidance for our school staff; notes the scale of the burden which this has placed on many of our principals and teachers; and calls on the Minister of Education to work urgently with the Public Health Agency to issue guidance which is cognisant of the unique circumstances of the school setting in the context of COVID-19.”

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said discussions are “ongoing” between her department and the Health Minister in order to try and alleviate the crisis.

Despite the high number of cases impacting schools, Ms McIlveen said she believed the public health grounds for keeping children in school are “very strong”.

“I recognise that the start of the new school year has been stressful for parents, children and school staff,” she said.

“The risk of Covid-19 infection in any setting cannot be entirely eradicated but it can be reduced. Schools have a range of mitigations in place to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission in school.

"These include additional cleaning and hand hygiene, ventilation, the use of face coverings and regular asymptomatic testing.”