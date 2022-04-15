Northern Ireland church leaders use Easter message to call for peace in Ukraine

Northern Ireland’s church leaders have used their traditional Easter message to offer support to the people of Ukraine.

They urged people to pray for peace in the war-torn country.

The message was issued by Presbyterian Moderator Dr David Bruce; Eamon Martin, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland; Rev John McDowell, the Church of Ireland’s All Ireland primate; Methodist president Dr Sahr Yambasu and Rev Andrew Forster, president of the Irish Council of Churches.

"We have witnessed through the media, the murder and mutilation of innocent civilians, the destruction of homes, shops and hospitals, and the displacement of millions of people,” they said.

"Families, who a matter of months ago were getting on with their everyday lives, are now literally walking through the valley of the shadow of death.

“We stand united as Church Leaders in Ireland, with a message of support for the people of Ukraine. As we did when faced with conflict here in our own land, we call for people to pray for peace, to reach out to support the injured and bereaved, and to do all that they can to help and support the victims of unnecessary suffering.”

The church leaders also referred to the Covid emergency, and how people supported each other through the pandemic.

"Our journey with coronavirus has taught us much and thankfully there are good signs of recovery,” they added.

“We are conscious too that for many the effects of the virus continue. Many have been very ill, others have suffered the pain of bereavement without family and friends being able to gather for the funeral, others live with the effects of the last two years on mental health or economic circumstances. We have all learnt much about our vulnerability and the fragile nature of human life.”