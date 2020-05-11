Northern Ireland coronavirus hospital death toll reaches 435 after nine more fatalities recorded over weekend

Five more people have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland, health officials announced yesterday

A further four fatalities were confirmed on Saturday - a total of nine over the weekend.

The death toll here, based on Department of Health figures, has reached 435.

However, the actual total will be higher as these statistics do not include most who die outside hospital.

Separate statistics compiled by Nisra, Northern Ireland's official statistics agency, recorded 516 fatalities by May 1.

Based on Nisra's figures, the actual toll is around 30% higher than the Department of Health tally.

A further 41 Covid-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, with 56 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases here to 4,119.

Department of Health figures show that, as of yesterday, 27 people were in intensive care with suspected Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a further 12 deaths were confirmed in the Republic yesterday.

The overall death toll there is 1,458.

The UK death toll, meanwhile, climbed by 269, according to figures yesterday.

The latest data from the UK Department of Health shows that 31,855 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus as of 5pm on Saturday.

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 that have been registered across the UK currently stands at 33,021.

This includes 29,710 deaths that occurred in England and Wales up to April 24, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Yesterday's figures from NHS England show that a further 3,782 hospital patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between April 25 and May 9.

That, together with the total figure of 33,021 registered deaths, suggests the overall death toll for the UK has now passed 36,800.