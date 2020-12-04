Northern Ireland coronavirus Q&A: Everything you need to know ahead of restrictions lifting on December 11

Next Friday (December 11) the majority of the measures introduced by the Executive as part of a two-week circuit breaker lockdown will come to an end.

The circuit breaker began on November 27 in an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus in Northern Ireland and lower the R number.

As a result the entire hospitality sector, including hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes were forced to close, as were non-essential retail.

Close contact services including hairdressers and beauty salons also closed, churches were only allowed to remain open for private prayer and weddings and funeral attendance was capped at 25 people.

Gyms were shut, while spectators were banned from sporting events, which were limited to elite level only.

Ministers met at Stormont on Thursday (December 3) to discuss the current situation around the virus and to decide what measures would be in place from next Friday and around Christmas.

Here's everything you need to know:

What businesses are reopening from next week?

The majority of the hospitality sector, including hotels, restaurants, cafes and pubs and private members' clubs that serve food will be allowed to open their doors.

Non-essential retail will also be allowed to reopen.

Close contact services including hairdressers, beauty salons and driving instructors can also recieve customers.

Gyms, swimming and diving pools will also be allowed to reopen for training with a personal trainer and non-aerobic classes of up to 15 people. Contact details must be taking of all those attending.

Pubs and private members' clubs must abide by a curfew of 11pm and contact details will be required to be taken from all customers. Food must be a "a main or substantive meal" prepared from the establishment's own kitchen and mitigations that were previously required must remain in place.

Off sales will also be permitted to take place until 10.30pm rather than the 8pm time limit used during the circuit breaker. This applies to off licenses, supermarkets and hospitality venues selling alcohol.

Which businesses will remain closed?

So called 'wet' pubs and private members' clubs, those that do not serve food, will not be allowed to reopen over the Christmas period.

Nightclubs will also remain closed.

What about schools and colleges?

Education Minister Peter Weir has rejected calls to close schools early for Christmas.

Despite urging from teachers, unions and politicians the DUP MLA is adamant schools will close on December 23 as planned.

"It is disappointing that despite my clear statement on November 17 that schools will not close early, there continues to be widespread rumours about this matter. I will once again stress that there are no plans to extend the Christmas holidays for schools," Mr Weir said.

Speculation has also emerged that schools may close for an elongated holiday period in January.

What are the rules for places of worship, weddings and funerals?

Church services will be allowed to resume, with the cap on attendance at weddings and funeral services lifted.

The number of people attending wedding ceremonies and civil partnerships will be determined by the place of worship, or venue.

Receptions for marriages and civil partnerships are permitted, with numbers subject to risk assessment determined by the place of worship, or venue. Mitigations that were previously required will stay in place.

Attendees and the organiser/operator of funerals must comply with funeral guidance issued by the Department of Health.

What about sport, including sporting events?

Sports events can take place subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 people are in attendance, with measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission.

A limit of 500 spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events.

Inter-school competitive sporting events are not permitted.

What about the arts?

Outdoor and indoor visitor attractions, museums, galleries and libraries can reopen, but concert halls and theatres, except for rehearsals and recordings must remain closed.

Where do outdoor events stand?

Outdoor events and gatherings can take place subject to a risk assessment if more than 15 people are attending with measures in place to limit risk of virus transmission. There will be an upper limit of 500 on participants.

Outdoor exercise is also allowed in groups of up to a maximum of 15 people.

What about household visits?

The current arrangements for household gatherings will remain in place, apart from the temporary arrangements over the Christmas period.

No household gatherings of more than one household are permitted, other than current arrangements for bubbles with exceptions for caring, maintenance, house moves, etc.

What about holidays?

No holidaying is permitted in groups outside of the domestic settings rules, this applies to venues, such as self-catering chalets, which can accommodate large numbers.

What support is there for businesses having to remain closed?

The Executive has announced that an "additional financial package" will be put in place for wet pubs and bars.

Current support schemes also remain in place for businesses unable to reopen.

Will there be any more restrictions introduced before Christmas?

First Minister Arlene Foster has said that there would be no more restrictions introduced in Northern Ireland before Christmas.

"We're trying to make sure people have a good Christmas and can come together in a safe way," she said

What are the rules around Christmas?

Families in Northern Ireland will be reunited for five days over Christmas after ministers from across the UK agreed to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Up to three households will be allowed to mix in "bubbles" from December 23 to 27 and families can travel from one part of the UK to another.

The households will be allowed to come together in domestic settings, outdoor public spaces and places of worship. One of the households will be able to include their existing household bubble.

There will not be a limit on the number of people allowed to gather as part of the three households.

Those travelling to and from Northern Ireland will be permitted to travel for an additional day either side of the window.

Bubble members will not be required to follow social-distancing while they are together, although they are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved.