Northern Ireland coronavirus vaccine programme further extended to under 30s

Welcome: Robin Swann says news is testament to success of vaccine rollout. Credit: Arthur Allison

Covid-19 vaccines are to be offered to those aged 25 to 29 from today.

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said this will be “welcome news” for people in the age group and is a further testament to the success of the local vaccination programme.

“Vaccination is vital in helping us move through this pandemic and there is no doubt that there are people in Northern Ireland alive today because they have been vaccinated,” he said.

The announcement comes as the Executive meets today to rubber-stamp more softening of curbs— including around indoor hospitality and indoor visits.

“Next week we will see further easing of restrictions with the reopening of licensed and unlicensed premises indoors, the remainder of tourist accommodation and the further relaxation to the rules over visiting indoors,” Mr Swann added.

“This has been made possible because of the success of the vaccination programme and the majority of people acting on the public health advice.”

From today anyone born between 01/05/91 and 31/07/96 can book an appointment at one of the health trust vaccination centres.

It comes just days after the region hit the landmark one million figure for those who have received at least one jab.

In line with the latest advice, anyone under 40 can book a Pfizer-BioTech vaccine, or they can make what the Department of Health has described as an "informed decision" to receive the AstraZeneca jab at the SSE Arena in Belfast or participating community pharmacies.

Vaccine supplies have been described as limited, with approximately 20,000 slots available each week.

Mr Swann has urged everyone eligible to book their vaccination appointment as soon as possible.

He added: “I know there are some younger people that think they don’t need the vaccine but we have seen what this virus can do, and with variants now in the mix we all need to protect ourselves and those around us.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride added: “While the risk of severe disease is lower in younger people, some may get very sick. There is much we still have to learn about this virus and post-Covid syndrome, or ‘long Covid’, which can be very debilitating for some. In making the decision to get the vaccine you are protecting not only yourself, but also those that matter to you. Every vaccine really does bring us closer together.”

Yesterday health officials announced no further Covid-related deaths here.

The total death toll from the virus remains at 2,152 people.

Another 107 positive cases were also confirmed by the Department of Health, out of 2,709 tested over the past 24 hours.

As of yesterday, 37 Covid-positive patients were in hospital, two of them in intensive care.

A total of 121,821 people here have been diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the past seven days 614 people have tested positive, down from 649 the week before.

In the Republic, 503 additional cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday.

There are 101 people with the virus in hospital, including 38 in intensive care.

If possible, booking for the vaccination centres should be done online at: covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated.

However, where online booking is not possible, the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.

Details of participating pharmacies and how to book are online at: covid-19.hscni.net/community-pharmacy-covid-19-vaccination-service.