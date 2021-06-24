Northern Ireland Covid-19 vaccine passport certificate scheme to go live in July

The Department of Health has announced an internationally recognised vaccine passport scheme is to go live in Northern Ireland on or before July 19.

The department said the plan was to have the Covid-19 vaccine passport as a method of recognising proof a person has had both vaccine doses.

They said it could be delivered as early as July 5, with the July 19 date providing alignment with the Republic of Ireland.

Read more Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No further deaths and 198 new positive cases

Digital Covid-19 passports are due to launch in the European Union next month, while the rest of the UK is also expected to launch a similar scheme.

The Department said the certificate will “in the first instance” be a hard copy format, with “counterfeit protection” with a specialised printing process required.

A digital alternative to the hardcopy format will be available by mid-August. This will also support evidencing of negative PCR Covid tests, as an alternative to proof of vaccination, according to the Department of Health.

The Department of Health’s Chief Digital Information Officer Dan West said: “The aim is effectively to have a Covid-19 vaccine passport – internationally recognised proof a person has had both vaccine doses.

“This will complement the UK’s existing traffic light system for international travel, which can include PCR tests and quarantine rules, depending on the travel location.

“While final decisions have still to be taken on how and when these vaccine certificates will be used, they are expected to make foreign travel easier for people who have had both doses.

“Governments and businesses may also decide to use them in other circumstances, such as access to events and activities. Such decisions have still to be made here in Northern Ireland and elsewhere.”

Mr West added: “A lot of hard work is ongoing to deliver Northern Ireland’s scheme. Unlike other jurisdictions, we have not had the advantage of a pre-existing health service app. We are therefore building our system from scratch.

“We also want to make sure that rigorous cyber security checks are completed to protect against hackers, reflecting how seriously we take the protection of personal data.”

The Department reminded people that GPs, vaccination centres, and other parts of the health service cannot produce proof of vaccine to the required standard for travel purposes and have reminded people not to contact them requesting such a service.