Northern Ireland Covid certificate portal leaving users frustrated over technical errors

Users are having difficulty with the online portal

Users trying to avail of a Northern Ireland Covid certificate in order to travel abroad have been left frustrated, after facing a number of technical errors on the system.

The online certificate was introduced on Tuesday and is available for those who are due to travel abroad up until this Sunday, July 25.

The portal on the NI Direct website gives users a downloadable certificate and QR code they can use as proof of being fully vaccinated and will permit international travel where proof is required.

The system is only an interim one until July 26, when it is expected a new app will be available for users in Northern Ireland to use in order to prove their vaccine status.

However, users have taken to social media to express frustration after reporting a number of issues with the Covid certificate portal – particularly around the need for ID checks and scanning passports.

A paper version of the certificate is available by calling 0300 200 7814, however this process can take up to 10 days to process.

The Department of Health has been contacted.

