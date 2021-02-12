Northern Ireland Covid death toll reaches 2,614 people, NISRA figures show

New figures show that 2,614 people have died after contracting Covid-19 in NI. (Michael Cooper/PA)

Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 death toll has now reached 2,614 after a further 103 people lost their lives.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) has released the latest Covid-19 statistics, which have revealed the weekly death toll has dropped slightly.

Some 124 deaths were reported between January 23 and 29, compared to the 103 deaths reported between January 30 and February 5.

The figures have also revealed that there were 125 more deaths in the week ending February 5 than the five-year average.

Antrim and Newtownabbey, and Mid Ulster have higher proportions of all Covid-19 related deaths compared with their share of all deaths in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths reported daily by the Department of Health up to February 5 was 1,923.

These figures are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus, while the NISRA figures are based on the information entered on the death certificate.

These people may or may not have tested positive for the virus before their deaths.

According to the NISRA figures, of the 2,614 Covid-19 related deaths, 1,676 took place in hospital, 737 in care homes, 13 in hospices and 188 at residential addresses or other locations.

The 750 deaths which occurred in care homes and hospices involved 174 separate establishments.