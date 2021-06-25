Northern Ireland Covid passports: How it works, where can we go and how long it will last but Swann says he wouldn’t encourage people to book holiday

Everything travellers need to know as Robin Swann warns traffic light destination system ‘will be with us for some time’

Stormont’s Department of Health has announced an internationally recognised vaccine passport scheme is to go live within a month in efforts to enable people to enjoy some summer sun.

In addition more countries, including popular destinations in Spain, have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list for travel.

Health Minister Robin Swann, however, said he would not encourage people to go abroad for a holiday.

On Friday the minister defended the Executive’s decision to expand the number of international destinations available to travellers, following criticism scientific advice from experts had been ignored over concerns over the spread of the Delta variant in relation to the Common Travel Area, which encompasses the UK and the Republic.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster, Mr Swann insisted the decision had been made as part of a UK-wide approach involving all four regions with respective ministers and advisers part of the process.

"An assessment is made not only on the positivity rate of the countries were looking to bring onto the green list but also were we are regards to various variants of concern, And how the profiles are being carried out in those countries,” he explained.

He stressed the decisions are not “taken lightly”, and done on an evidence basis.

Asked if his own health officials had voiced concerns, he appeared to confirm that no objections had been made, insisting that the recommendations presented to him had not differed to what information had been presented UK-wide.

He was asked if he would go on holiday to the Baleriac islands.

In response he said he had already a family holiday booked in Northern Ireland.

Pressed to answer the question, he said he would discourage people from travelling.

"I wouldn’t encourage them to do it, It’s not in my place to encourage anyone to go anywhere specifically on holiday,” he said.

Mr Swann also revealed he was aware of conversations being held between the government and the EU over how their respective Covid passport schemes will work in tandem, after the trading bloc warned it may not accept travellers from the UK.

"I know there is some dissent among different EU leaders at this minute in time with regards to where that actually goes," he explained.

He also cautioned that the traffic light travel system will be “with us for some time”, adding: “The Covid verification system is being looked by a large number of countries.

"We’re working with the World Health Organisation and the European Union to make sure they are recognised as well. That’s the work that continues to be done.”

Here’s how the Covid passport scheme will work in Northern Ireland:

When can I travel?

The Department of Health has said the scheme could be in place for Northern Ireland holidaymakers and travellers as early as July 5.

It will initially be rolled out in a physical paper format as digital vaccine passports are due to launch in the European Union - including the Republic - next month.

A similar digital scheme will be in place for the rest of the UK.

When confirming the implementation of the passport scheme for Northern Ireland, the department said its purpose is to have a "reliable and trusted method" of providing proof that a person has had both doses of the Covid vaccines.

Will my information on the passport be protected?

The hard copy of the certificate will have counterfeit protection due to a specialised printing process. A digital alternative will be available by mid-August.

Last month, it was announced that people in England will be able to use the NHS app as a vaccine passport. In Northern Ireland there is no such equivalent app.

The department has insisted rigorous cyber security checks will be completed to protect against hackers, reflecting how seriously it takes the protection of personal data.

What if I haven't had both jabs but still wish to travel abroad this summer?

The digital version of the passport will support evidence of negative PCR Covid tests, as an alternative to proof of vaccination, which will mean people who fall into this category may have to wait until later this summer before they can go abroad

Can this scheme be expanded to include access to domestic events such as a concert?

Health Minister Robin Swann has previously said he would support Covid certificates only for the purpose of international travel and attendance of large events. He has insisted he would not support the introduction for hospitality or close-contact business access. The health department has said the options will be considered by the Executive.

Where can I travel?

The Executive on Thursday updated its green list for holiday-makers which now means travellers arriving in Northern Ireland from several popular holiday destinations, including the Balearic Islands, will no longer need to self-isolate from June 30.

The popular Spanish islands include Ibiza, Menorca and Mallorca.

A number of other hotspots added have been added to Northern Ireland’s green list – such as Barbados, Bermuda, Grenada, Madeira and Malta.

Those destinations were all previously on Northern Ireland’s amber list, which involves returning travellers having to quarantine at home for 10 days.

The traffic light system — with red, amber and green ratings for countries around the world — determines the quarantine and coronavirus testing requirements people face when returning to Northern Ireland. All regions in the UK operate their versions of the traffic light system.

From 4am on June 30, Northern Ireland’s green list now includes: Anguila, Antigua and Barbuda, Balearic Islands, Barbados, Bermuda, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory , British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Maderia, Malta, Montserrat, Pitcairn Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands

Already on our green list are: Australia, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Brunei, Iceland, Israel and Jerusalem, New Zealand, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Singapore.

The Amber list remains unchanged.

The Dominican Republic, Eritrea, Haiti, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda will be added to the red list from the same date.

People coming from green list destinations do not need to quarantine but are required to book a pre and post-departure PCR test. They also have to complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure.