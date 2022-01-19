Northern Ireland Covid self-isolation period to be reduced from 7 days to 5

The self-isolation period for those who test positive for Covid-19 is to be reduced from seven days to five days, First Minister Paul Givan has confirmed.

In a tweet, Mr Givan said the change will take effect from January 21, with his confirmation coming ahead of an expected Executive meeting on Thursday with a number of relaxations to Covid rules in Northern Ireland expected to be discussed.

“From 21st January Department of Health has confirmed self isolation period in Northern Ireland will reduce from 7 days to 5,” Mr Givan tweeted.

"Today I’ve been engaging with colleagues & officials on what Covid measures can be lifted at tomorrow’s Executive. I’m hopeful we can make progress.”

Rules around self-isolation for positive tests were changed in Northern Ireland last month, with people able to stop self-isolating on day seven providing they receive negative lateral flow results on day six and day seven.

Requirements for testing also changed recently in the region, with people who get a positive lateral flow test no longer needing a PCR test to confirm that result.

The move in Northern Ireland follows similar changes across the rest of the UK in recent days.

Rules around self-isolation were changed in England on Monday – also reducing the period from 7 to 5 days.

The First Minister, along with deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, met with Health Minister Robin Swann, chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young on Wednesday to discuss the latest state of the pandemic in the region.

Mr Givan and Ms O'Neill will travel to Londonderry on Thursday for a visit, and will remain in the city to virtually chair a meeting of the Executive.

The outcome of these discussions is to be announced at a press conference in Derry in the afternoon.

Relaxations, if agreed, are likely to be introduced on a phased basis, and include some of the latest restrictions implemented, the PA news agency understands.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Robin Swann is to provide £25 million from his department's budget to fund a pay rise for Northern Ireland's health workers.

The minister thanked staff for their "superhuman efforts" in maintaining services across the Covid pandemic, which has led to unprecedented pressures on hospitals.

Mr Swann made the announcement in a letter to health workers, seen by PA news agency.

It comes on top of a 3% pay rise which he announced last year.

Staff will receive between 0.5% and 1.5%, with the higher award going to lower paid workers.

It is understood trade unions have been informed of the latest pay award, which will be backdated until April of last year.

The Department of Health has been contacted.