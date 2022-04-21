Northern Ireland Covid testing changes: What you need to know

The Department of Health has issued a reminder to the public about changes to Covid-19 testing which apply from Friday evening.

From the evening of April 22, anyone with Covid-19 symptoms will no longer be required to take a PCR test, with testing sites across Northern Ireland closing from this date.

Instead, people are being requested to take a lateral flow test if they have Covid-19 symptoms, with these tests continuing to be free of charge from pharmacies across the province and online.

For those who don’t have symptoms of the virus, they are advised to no longer take a lateral flow test, unless they are visiting higher risk settings such as care homes, hospitals or hospices.

Access to tests for asymptomatic people will stop from Friday evening, with the department saying those providing close personal care to someone in their own home, who may be at greater risk from Covid-19, are also eligible for tests.

The Public Health Agency’s Contact Tracing Service will also change to focus on providing public health advice to positive cases and members of their household.

They said those who test positive should continue to report their result, with contact tracing in the wider community will cease from April 22.

Isolation guidance for household contacts is also changing. Daily lateral flow testing is no longer advised.

Household contacts are asked only test if they develop symptoms. This applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated household contacts.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Lourda Geoghegan, said: “While prevalence of the virus remains high, the risk of serious illness has been significantly reduced – largely due to the success of our vaccination programme and the use of new Covid-19 treatments.

“As signalled in the Department’s Transition Plan, these changes are proportionate and necessary at this stage of the pandemic.

“Transmission of Covid-19 in health and social care settings remains a risk and adds to the demands and pressures on our workforce.

“Anyone visiting friends or family in these settings should continue to take a lateral flow test before their visit.”

Dr Geoghegan added: “At this time it is important that we focus contact tracing services to help protect those at higher risk.

“Household contacts of a positive case are at greater risk of contracting the virus. Positive cases and their households will therefore continue to be provided with the necessary public health advice.

“It also remains vital that those at higher risk and who may be eligible for COVID-19 treatments, take a lateral flow test as soon as symptoms develop, even if symptoms are mild, as treatments should commence quickly following a positive test result.”