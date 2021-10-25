Northern Ireland dementia sufferers ‘hardest hit in UK’ by pandemic

Charity calls on Stormont to urgently address social care failings

Belfast man Ken Thompson’s wife Pat was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and passed away in November last year. Credit: Alzheimer’s Society

People with dementia in Northern Ireland have been hardest hit in the UK by the pandemic, a charity has warned.

A third of those who died with Covid-19 also had dementia, according to research by the Alzheimer’s Society.

More than 20,000 local people live with the condition, with many family members struggling to access quality home care, it said.

Almost a third (31%) of family carers reported home visits from care workers were too short, and as a result people with dementia were left feeling “disorientated and confused” and having to choose between being fed and having a wash.

The charity said estimates show nearly 8,000 carers in the UK felt the need to supervise visits by professionals because they were concerned about poor or inadequate dementia training.

The findings, based on people’s experiences of accessing care in the spring, come as the Alzheimer’s Society said it is ramping up the pressure on the Government ahead of the spending review and Budget tomorrow.

The charity is calling for an immediate cash injection of at least £3.9bn to stabilise the social care sector to pre-pandemic levels.

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK, including 22,000 here.

Among those who have experienced difficulty in getting quality care is Belfast man Ken Thompson, whose late wife Pat had the disease.

She was diagnosed in 2015 and sadly passed away last November.

She was taken into hospital in June 2020 following a suspected stroke and then placed in a care home while waiting to be assessed for a care package that would allow her to return to her own house.

The charity explained that she was too ill for this assessment to be carried out and died in the home. Prior to being admitted to hospital, Pat had been visited by carers four times a day, but the charity believes it wasn’t the right help.

“This was to dress her, take her to the toilet and undress her for bed,” said Ken.

“The reality was they couldn’t shower her as we didn’t have a wet room, and the calls did not coincide with my wife’s needs and my daughter had to call every day after work to help me.

“Better dementia training for staff is one thing that is needed. Some of them were great but others just didn’t understand Pat’s needs.

“I never wanted Pat to be in a home, I always wanted her at home with me, and given the right support I would have been able to.”

The Alzheimer’s Society is calling on Stormont to use new social care funding towards the implementation of the regional dementia care pathway.

The charity’s Bernadine McCrory said: “The costs of social care, how this is paid for and what society can do to allow people to live happily and safely in their own home for longer are huge issues that needs to be addressed by the Executive.

“But just to return the social care sector to pre-pandemic levels across the UK, we need an immediate cash injection of £3.9bn.

“The Government must consider this in the upcoming spending review and Northern Ireland can’t be left behind.

“We want to make sure dementia is a standalone priority in the Department of Health’s ongoing reform of adult social care and the Executive needs to fully implement the regional dementia care pathway launched in 2018.”