Northern Ireland entertainment venues at ‘breaking point’ and call for social distancing removal

Northern Ireland venues hosting concerts, conferences and theatre shows have warned they are at “breaking point” as they called for a removal of the 1 metre social distance requirement.

The call from the sector comes ahead of an expected meeting of the Executive on Thursday, with ministers set to discuss coronavirus restrictions.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she would be advocating a cautious approach to further lockdown relaxations, while the DUP Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said a date should be put forward for the easing of all restrictions.

A group representing the entertainment and conference industry issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling for changes to indoor social distancing requirements.

“The 1m requirements means that the majority of venues have been unable to reopen, and those that have opened are operating on the basis of a dramatically reduced all-seated capacity which is not financially viable,” they said.

“Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland in which indoor venues are not currently open without capacity reductions, or have a full re-opening date scheduled.

“Events are being cancelled on a daily basis as uncertainty continues. Top international acts such as Genesis, Van Morrison, Laura Marling, JC Stewart and many others have either cancelled or rescheduled indoor performances in Belfast this month alone due to social distancing requirements, at a host of hundreds of thousands of pounds to the local economy.

“It has been demonstrated elsewhere in the UK that indoor venues can and have reopened to full capacities safely. These include The O2 Arena, Royal Albert Hall & The Palladium in London, as well as the entire West End.

“The NI venue sector is committed to employing bespoke mitigations and safety procedures to ensure audience safety at all times.

“Many venues have been totally unable to trade for almost 18 months, with highly skilled staff unable to work. With the furlough scheme ending in late September, a multitude of businesses are under threat of closure, with staff members at imminent risk of unemployment as winter approaches.

“With other areas of UK & Ireland either fully open, or scheduled to fully open, Northern Ireland is at risk of reputational damage, with a consensus developing that, culturally speaking, it is closed for business.

“This sector urgently requires a full re-opening date, and a removal of social distancing requirements in these venue spaces.”

Music promoter Alan Simms told BBC NI’s Good Morning Ulster that Dublin shows are seeing “thousands of bookings” from people in Northern Ireland.

“Even if the health case for keeping us closed were solid, and it isn't, it is somewhat negated by the fact people are planning to travel to the Republic of Ireland. It is happening and it is going to continue to happen,” he said.

“It is very difficult for us even under normal circumstances to tempt these big acts to play here, the longer this goes on the more they will decide to just leave Northern Ireland off their touring schedule.”