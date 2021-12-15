Northern Ireland excess deaths during last winter second highest in two decades

The number of excess deaths during last winter in Northern Ireland was the second highest in two decades, according to new figures.

The official figures show the number of excess deaths occurring during winter last year was almost 600 more than the previous year, with Covid-19 a factor in the statistics.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) published the figures covering Excess Winter Mortality (EWM) during December 2020 to March 2021.

The figures – which compare these four months to the adjacent non-winter months – show there were 6,340 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland.

The seasonal increase in mortality in winter last year was 1,120, which is 590 more than was recorded in the winter of 2019/20 – when excess winter mortality was 530.

It is also the second highest level of excess winter mortality since 1999/2000, with the 2017/18 outbreak of influenza being the only year the figure was higher.

The figures show Covid-19 was a significant factor in the deaths, with Nisra stating that the excess number of deaths in winter was reduced to 200 after removing deaths where Covid was the underlying cause of death.

The figures also show excess winter mortality was higher in women compared to men, with females accounting for 600 deaths and males making of 520 of the excess winter mortality statistics.

The leading cause of excess winter deaths was “all other causes”, due to inclusion of Covid-19 in this category by Nisra, accounting for 83.3% of the excess winter mortality in 2020/21.

According to Nisra, the Health & Social Care Trust with the highest excess winter mortality rate was the Southern Trust, with 41.4% more deaths occurring in the winter months.

The lowest figure was in the Belfast Trust, where 7.7% more deaths occurred in the winter months, than in the non-winter months.

The highest regional excess winter mortality in 2020/21 was in the Mid-Ulster Local Government District, where 44.0% more deaths occurred in the winter months than in the non-winter months.

Meanwhile, Ards & North Down had the lowest rate, with 7.3% more deaths occurring in the winter months.