Northern Ireland excess mortality 11.3% above expected levels since March 2020

The Nisra stats show there were 3,269 excess deaths recorded in Northern Ireland between March 2020 and December 2021 Credit: Kevin Scott / Belfast Telegraph

There were 3,269 excess deaths recorded in Northern Ireland between March 2020 and December 2021 - 11.3% above expected levels.

The new figures were revealed by Northern Ireland’s Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) who published their report on excess mortality and Covid-19 related deaths.

In the same period, the figures showed there were 4,036 Covid-19 related deaths.

According to Nisra, excess deaths are calculated based on the difference between actual deaths from all causes in a period minus the expected number of deaths based on the average deaths for the same period over the previous five years.

The figures show that just under three-quarters of excess deaths and Covid-19 related deaths were those aged 75 and over.

According to the statistics, the number of deaths in hospital was also 4.5% higher than expected levels, with the number of non Covid deaths occurring at home increasing.

The Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon area recorded the largest number of excess deaths, at 435 or 15.0% above expected levels.

Antrim & Newtownabbey had the highest excess deaths as a proportion above expected levels at 15.6%, in contrast to the Belfast area which had the lowest at 6.4%.

Excess deaths were higher in rural areas at 15.3% compared to urban areas at 9.4% above historic levels.

According to Nisra, this was most notable in the second half of 2021, where the number of deaths in rural areas were 23.3% above expected levels.