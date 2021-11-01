Northern Ireland falling behind rest of the UK for Covid booster vaccines

The rollout of winter booster jabs in Northern Ireland is reported to be far behind that of other regions.

Reported by BBC NI, nearly 28% of those eligible have received their booster compared more than 50% elsewhere and with Wales approaching 60%.

It follows another weekend of added pressure on the health service which saw long waits at some emergency departments.

This included the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirming that 45 crews were delayed on Saturday for over two hours.

The South Eastern Health Trust also tweeted on Sunday afternoon to say the Ulster Hospital’s emergency department was under “extreme pressure” and those not facing a life-threatening condition would have to wait a very long time.

The BBC report states that the Chief Medical Officer, Sir Micheal McBride, attended a number of meetings last week to address the delivery of booster jabs in Northern Ireland and the Department of Health is hopeful of greater progress this week.

No official figures for those receiving booster jabs has been published to date but the Health Minister Robin Swann has indicated there is no shortage of vaccines.

Last month he also said that nearly 30,000 vaccine boosters had been administered in Northern Ireland.