Northern Ireland guidance remains unchanged as UK government urges public to take lateral flow tests before Christmas shopping

Northern Ireland advice around the use of lateral flow tests remains unchanged after the UK government urged people to take a test if they think they will be in ‘crowded indoor spaces’ that day.

The new advice comes in advance of the busy Christmas shopping and social season in December. People had previously been asked to take two lateral flow tests per week, rather than before specific high risk situations, and if an individual does test positive on the rapid test, they should avoid going out and book a PCR test to confirm their result.

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday, Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) reiterated to “take a rapid LFD test before attending any event or social gathering, wear a face covering, practise good hand hygiene, limit your contacts, keep rooms well-ventilated or meet outdoors when possible and get vaccinated if eligible”.

"Just because restrictions allow for large scale events and social gatherings, it does not mean that they carry no risk of COVID-19 infection, and we have seen cases amongst younger people rising generally. Consider whether an activity is necessary and limit your contacts,” the statement continued.

Queen’s University virologist Dr Connor Bamford noted that rapid testing before high risk situations is beneficial if encouraged.

“Given the high levels of infection in the community, the significant numbers of unvaccinated and without boosters, combined with moving into the winter months, the holidays are going to be more risky for us personally but also nationally regards Covid,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“One environment in particular is during shopping where many of us may find ourselves in close proximity in doors with other people for an extended period of time. Clearly, this forms a higher risk situation.”

He noted that lateral flow testing is one measure to help limit the chances of catching or spreading coronavirus, as it “will tell you if you have high levels of SARS-CoV-2 and are likely to pass it on”, but reiterated the benefits of other precautions too, such as PCR testing, observing distancing where possible, limiting time indoors and covering your mouth and nose.

Reportedly one in three people with Covid has no symptoms, meaning someone could go out to public or enclosed spaces and potentially have no idea they had passed it on.

Lateral flow tests can be ordered for free and taken at home, producing a result within 30 minutes.

Dr Bamford said people that do display Covid-19 or even cold-like symptoms (headache, runny nose, cough etc), should self-isolate and get a PCR test.

Ministers in Scotland and England this week urged their populations to take more lateral flow tests in a bid to combat a surge in positive Covid-19 cases amid concerns that the pandemic could hinder Christmas celebrations for a second successive year.

It comes as other countries in Europe struggle with a spike in cases, with fresh lockdowns imposed in Austria and Slovakia, and further new restrictions in the likes of Germany and the Netherlands.

But on Monday, Boris Johnson said he didn’t see a need to reintroduce lockdown rules in England.

He has also not reimposed the recommendation for people to work from home, saying instead that employers should seek to make their businesses Covid-safe, while here in Northern Ireland Stormont ministers have emphasised that staff should work remotely where possible in a bid to curb cases.

Five further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in NI on Thursday, alongside another 1,549 positive cases.

As of noon on the same day, a total of 2,970,478 vaccines have been administered and 328,358 booster jabs have been given.

The Department of Health has also been asked for a response.