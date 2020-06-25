Northern Ireland hairdresser in plea to public over £186 quote

Hair-raising price hikes fail to cut it with salon clients

Hairdresser Peter Mark is hiking prices for some clients by up to £54 for their first post-lockdown salon visit, saying customers may need to pay extra to fix home-dye jobs and longer-than-normal regrowth.

The hairstylist chain, which has six salons across Northern Ireland, is to reopen here on July 6.

As part of its return, Peter Mark announced three new services "to adjust for the time that has elapsed since your last salon service" on its Northern Ireland Facebook page.

Those with regrowth longer than 2cm can expect to pay £38 more than a normal appointment.

Peter Mark explained this is due to the length of regrowth being "too long" for a client's "usual colour application method".

A colour detox service will cost an extra £54 and will be offered to customers who wish to correct "patchy and uneven" colour caused by at-home dye kits.

Meanwhile, clients who feel their dyed colour has faded during the lockdown can pay an additional cost of £38 for the Colour Restore Service.

Online customers branded the move "disgraceful" and a "rip off", with one person saying: "This is an absolute disgrace; 100% cashing in and exploiting customers."

One angry customer in Northern Ireland claimed they had been quoted £186 for an appointment.

"As much as I think the staff are absolutely talented and wonderful, I doubt there's really anyone who could or would spend that on a cut and colour," they posted.

In a statement, Peter Mark told the Belfast Telegraph it could not comment on the specific price of nearly £190 quoted to the customer, but urged the person to come forward.

"Without knowing the services required we couldn't comment on whether this pricing is correct," they explained.

"However, we would love to speak this customer directly and clarify the correct pricing for the services they are requesting."

Peter Mark also said customers have been appraised of potential additional costs.

"At the time of booking, Peter Mark has been advising clients that there may be an additional one off charge to restore their hair to its former colour," they added.

"And if this is required, it will take extra time by the time stylist and extra product.

"These services have always been available at Peter Mark but the reality is that normally they are not needed by clients when salons are open as they would not have as much regrowth and would get their hair coloured more frequently."

In a post to customers posted yesterday on its Northern Ireland Facebook page, Peter Mark insisted these additional charges only apply to customers whose hair "needs additional colour product and technical services" to return it to their "usual salon colour result".

Thanking its clients, Peter Mark added that it was looking forward to welcoming back customers to their salons next month.

Meanwhile, salon owners across Northern Ireland have voiced concern the lockdown will have a significant impact on the industry.

Andrew Mulvenna - who operates one of Belfast's biggest hair salons - warned he is expecting his own revenue to be down between 30% to 40%.

He also said he hopes to break even over the next year of trading.

Hair salons have also had to spend in order to ensure they can carry out appointments ensuring social-distancing precautions have been taken.