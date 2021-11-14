Northern Ireland health service facing its worst winter as Covid crisis deepens, says leading medic

Packed hospitals, too few staff and waiting lists out of control add up to perfect storm in busiest time of year

Dr George Gardiner, a consultant in anaesthetics and critical care medicine in Belfast. Picture by Freddie Parkinson

A leading medic in Northern Ireland yesterday said he is concerned as he has ever been about the im​pact of the pandemic.

As health trusts continue to be stretched to the limit, Dr George Gardiner, a consultant in anaesthetics and critical care medicine with the Belfast Trust, said there was no doubt that the health service was in the middle of a “crisis”.

“We have staff isolating due to children in the family testing positive, illness and resignations and retirement. All areas are facing staff shortages,” Dr Gardiner said.

“We have huge pressure on emergency admissions with long waits and ambulances backlogged. We have a massive amount of time-critical surgery and medical interventions to catch up with and we still have Covid after almost two years of a relentless fight against it.

"Anyone who believes that the health service in Northern Ireland isn't in crisis needs their head examined.”

Dr Gardiner said he was aware of ambulances being diverted away from hospitals in recent days in an effort to ease the pressure on those hospitals most affected.

Health trusts across Northern Ireland have renewed an appeal for people to only attend A&E if they require “urgent care”.

A Northern Trust spokesperson said Antrim Area Hospital was operating at 110pc occupancy, while the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine was at 104pc occupancy.

The Western Trust said 60 people were yesterday waiting to be treated at the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, with a further 32 people waiting to be admitted to the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said their children’s emergency department was “extremely busy” on Friday and warned that any patients not in “urgent need” would face a “long wait”.

There was a similar warning from the Southern Trust who said that the emergency departments at Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry were both “extremely busy” yesterday. Patients considering attending either hospital yesterday were asked only to do so “for emergencies”.

The latest Department of Health figures released yesterday showed there have been a further three Covid-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,787.

Another 1,806 cases of coronavirus were reported yesterday, up from 1,087 on Friday.

A total of 291,579 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

On Friday, there were 397 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 387 on Thursday.

There were 34 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 37 on Thursday.

The latest figures show the Causeway Coast and Glens area has the highest Covid rate of the 11 council areas in Northern Ireland, at a rate of 649 cases per 100,000 population.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area has the lowest rate of 309 cases per 100,000 population.

The latest figures cover the period from November 5 to November 11 when a total of 80,406 Covid tests were carried out across Northern Ireland.

Dr Tom Black, chairman of the British Medical Association Northern Ireland and a GP in Derry, says the region is going into “what will be the worst winter ever for the health service” with all parts of the NHS “overwhelmed”.

“We have grave concerns about maintaining the integrity of emergency services for the next few months. Healthcare workers are stressed and burned-out and doing their best to keep patients safe. Vaccinations will keep us safe but we need people to wear masks and keep social distance as well as keeping socialisation to a minimum,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the Republic, there were 4,642 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) yesterday.

There were 556 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 107 were in ICU. Another 15 people were admitted to ICU with the virus in a 24-hour period.

These figures represent the most people in hospital with the virus since February 26 and the most in ICU with Covid-19 since March 3.